Frozen sailors no longer going toe to toe at Chichester

A misty and freezing cold morning with not a breath of wind in the harbour greeted sailors who made up a good turnout for the final date in the Chichester Yacht Club Frozen Toe open series.

Some 50 crews watched the weather with hope that breezes reported at the mouth of Chichester Harbour would reach CYC lake. Alas it didn’t happen so the race was called off.

In the fast fleet, the first five places all went to Merlin Rockets.

With six previous races completed there were plenty of points to award the prizes for each fleet.

The overall Frozen Toe winner 2017 was Guy Mayger, who was awarded the Frozen Toe trophy.

In the fast fleet, the first five places all went to Merlin Rockets.

Results: 1 Alex Jackson & Mark Oakley, Shoreham SC, 2 Will & Mary Henderson, Itchenor SC, 3 William Warren & Maddy Anderson

Shoreham SC, 4 Sophie Mackley & Tom Ballantine, Shoreham SC, 5 Ales Warren & William Carroll, Shoreham SC, 6 Finn, Edward Thornburn Newhaven & Seaford SC.

Medium Fleet - 1 Guy Mayger, Solo Felpham SC, 2 Nick & Biddy Colbourne GP14, ChichesterYC, 3 Martin & Connor Gillam, Lark Felpham SC, 4 Toby Schofield, RS Aero 7, Felpham SC, 5 Charlie Porter, Laser Chichester YC, 6 Iain & Sarah Yardley 2000 Silver Wing SC.

Slow Fleet - Juniors – 1 Owen Rowlands, Laser, Felpham SC, 2 Thomas Lawson, Topper, Chichester YC, 3 Alice Serna, 4 Dylan Collier, both in Toppers, from Felpham SC, 5 Catherine McHale, 6 Thomas Matchell, both Toppers, Chichester YC.

Slow Fleet – Adults to account for some fleet changes, two first-place prizes were awarded to Jill Gill, Byte C11, and Paula Bentley, Byte C1, both Felpham SC; 2 Joanne Andrews, Byte C1, Felpham SC, 3 Dani McTernan, Laser 4.7, Chichester YC.

The full results for the series are available on the CYC website, cyc.co.uk

World champion sailor Steve Cockerill will once again be competing in the Chichester Yacht Club Snowflake series, starting today (Sunday 21).

Cockerill regularly competes in the Snowflake series and in 2017 ,sailing a 2000 with his wife Sarah, won the medium fleet trophy. Later in 2017, back sailing a single-handed dinghy he won the Rooster RS Aero 7 world championships.

Following a successful open Frozen Toe series, the Snowflake open winter series starts this weekend – with the first races this Sunday.

The Snowflake series is an open meeting and all dinghy sailors who wish to be active through the winter months are welcome. This series is usually well supported by members and many entrants from other clubs.

Competitors from across the south east are able to enjoy the sheltered waters of Chichester Lake and the hospitality of Chichester Yacht Club.

The fleets can include 70 to 100 boats from a variety of classes. There are three fleets - fast, medium and slow handicap.

All three fleets get good numbers throughout the series. Participants of all ages are able to test their skills beautiful but chilly conditions. The variable winds and tide make for interesting racing.

Chichester YC work hard to ensure good organisation with provision of safety cover.

Entry forms are available on arrival, or from the Chichester YC office on 01243 512918. Full details and dates are available at www.cyc.co.uk

Club staff will be available to assist spectators or families who may have an interest in taking up sailing or to come down and see a spectacular event and soak up the atmosphere.

Today there’s a formal briefing at midday and the first race starts at 1pm.