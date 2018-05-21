GALLERY: Bognor Prom 10k in all its glory

Bognor's record-breaking Prom 10k saw more than 1,700 runners take to the seafront course on a day to cherish.

It was the biggest turnout yet for the race, now in its 24th year, as a mixture of elite, club and fun runners took part in Sunday's contest.

The race starting party / Picture by Derek Martin

Photographer Derek Martin was there for us and you can see his pictures in the gallery, above.

The men's race was won by Kirdford's Bernie Spannagl while Chichester's Lucy Thraves won the women's title.

