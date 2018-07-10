Golf ladies accept invitation to a day to cherish

The Chichester ladies held their invitation day on a lovely sunny day and the course was enjoyed by several teams of three playing a Bowmaker competition followed by lunch in the marquee.

The competition was won by Jennifer Shewood and Fiona Walsh with guest Lorraine Dunabin (Goodwood) with 85 points. Runners-up were Elaine Fell and Heddie Straw with guest Jan Hellings (Pyecombe) on 75 points.

A raffle raised £121 for the Lady Captain’s charity, Chichester Stroke Club.

Chi ladies’ division-one team won their match away to Littlehampton 5.5-1.5 so will now go through to the knockout rounds.

The team comprised Sang Porter, Kathy Donohoe, Elaine Fell, Rachel Greenland-Ayres, Helen Ball and Mary-Lou Litton.

Chi’s division-two team lost their last match 5.5-1.5 against Cottesmore. Playing were Yvonne Dunckley, Lisa Jackson, Fiona Walsh, Heddie Straw, Jo Talbot, Lynn Plowman and Nicky Eastland.

In the Annodata Matchplay competition, Chichester won 3-2 at Cams Hall. The team was Lisa Mitchelmore, Rachel Greenland-Ayres, Mary-Lou Litton, Sang Porter and Helen Ball.

Kim Wells and Maria Conner won the Coronation Foursomes and will go forward to represent Chichester in the next stage.

Kathy Donohoe and Sang Porter continue to win in the Daily Mail Foursomes, winning on the 20th hole against Lee-on-the-Solent having given the opposition 13 shots. They wait to see who they will meet in the sixth round.

In a new venture this season, Chichester ladies shared an exchange day with Ham Manor and the day was very well supported.

Winners: Away Day winner Vena Lee 40pts, Best front nine Terry Payne 21; Best back nine Joan Bramer 19; Nearest the pins Jackie Heard and Ros May-Hearn; Straightest Drive Sue Winterbotham. Team winners: Terry Payne, Treyn Haynes and Lynn Plowman 84; Runners-up Linda Wood , Dot Collyer and Lisa Jackson 75.

Other results: Qualifying Stableford - 1 Vena Lee 40, 2 Mary-Lou Litton 37, 3 Kathy Donohoe 36.

BOGNOR

Bognor seniors held their open day and 94 entrants took part, with wonderful weather, a course in superb condition, accompanied by excellent food – all reflected on the smiles from everyone who took part.

This event is now growing at the rate of ten to 15 per cent per year since it moved to a shotgun start three years ago.

Teams from Guildford, Haywards Heath, individuals from London and even a gentleman from Bath played in this year’s event. Simon Brown from Bath took a prize back with him.

This was the year that, finally, Chichester Golf Club lost their grip of the major trophies.

Goodwood B won the Bognor Centenary Plate team competition, but it was only on countback this year from Southsea, both on 135 points. Goodwood B comprised Richard Hoare, Chris Maultby, Rick Priest and Bognor ex-member Mike Walsh. In third place with 133 were Ham Manor.

There were further inroads into Chichester’s domination by other clubs and the Open Trophy was won by Bill Hoal from Littlehampton with 39. Second was David Bartley from Avisford Park with 39. Division-one winner was Clive Collins from Ham Manor with 38 and divsion-two winner was Huw Roberts from Gatton Manor with 38.

Bognor seniors captain Mike Oates presented the prizes to all and special thanks go to the open organiser, seniors secretary Chris Hickling, who was ably supported by the seniors committee members.

Goodwood B captain Chris Maultby spoke highly about the whole day. Bognor are fully convinced Chichester will come back next year with renewed vigour.

Thirty-four men entered the tough 36-holes-in-a-day Bert Reid Medal competition.

On a fine but blustery day, Andy Brown won the scratch event with scores of 77 and 67. Simon Ostrom came second by one shot with scores of 71 and 74. Andy Field came third with 71 plus 75.

Gareth Brown won the Bert Reid Handicap competition with nett scores of 67 and 66, a seven-under handicap total of 133, and club captain Robert Holland came second with scores of 69 and 67.

Bognor seniors are struggling on the road this season and their latest defeat was at Singing Hills, where on a very tricky course, Bognor lost 5½-2½.

Ken Catt and Tony Wells won 2&1, Sean Francis & Ian Paine won 1up and Dave Chalmers & Barry Ingate halved.

Eighty Bognor Seniors entered the Tommy Thomson Stableford, which was postponed back in March due to the weather.

Tommy passed away in 2015 at the grand old age of 102, but was still a regular player at the club, driving in from Chichester, where he lived, to play at least twice a week.

He joined his friends at his regular 7.30am tee off time and still played close to his 28 handicap.

Stableford winner this year with an excellent 42 points was Cliff Willis; in second place with 40 from Ray Leggett. Third with 38 was Simon Gear.

COWDRAY PARK

Cowdray Park seniors lost 4½-3½ to Worthing GC.

The course was immaculately presented and the mid-summer sunshine added to the feelgood factor.

Despite a valiant effort by seniors’ vice-captain Mark Kelly, the first match resulted in a narrow loss for the home side. Match two appeared to be won until a fine birdie on the 18th enabled the visitors to snatch a half.

Two excellent wins followed for Cowdray as low scoring and the weather made it too hot for Worthing.

Worthing roared back to win the next three matches although Colin West and John Kitchener only succumbed at the last for Cowdray.

A stunning Cowdray victory from Peter Hallt and Colin Tebbutt, who won on their 12th hole, couldn’t stop an overall defeat for Cowdray in a

fine competitive match.

Cowdray scores: Kelly & Sapsworth lost 2&1,Newman & Burden halved, Gormley & Hutchings won 5&3, Carpenter & Brownlee won 3&2, Phillips & Wickham lost 4&3, West & Kitchener lost 1 down, Robinson & Overington lost 4&3, Hallt & Tebbutt won 7&6.

* The Ladies Diamond Jubilee Trophy was played off the red tees at Cowdray.

On a beautiful sunny day, Jo Fife proved victorious with a nett score of 73. Second was Tessa Stockwell with 74 and third Ann Robertson on 75.