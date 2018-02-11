Golf: Ladies beat weather – but please let it dry up

The weather has hampered play at Chichester recently, with course being closed twice and games being played over a shortened course on a few occasions.

Hopefully a drier period will allow members to play more regularly.

The ladies’ section have managed some competitions.

Results - Odds & Evens - 1 Helen Ball, Nicky Eastland, Bev Seymour and Yvonne Dunckley 53; 2 Heddie Straw, Caroline Hawkes and Vena Lee 51;

3 Kathy Donohoe, Fiona Walsh and Val Swain 46. Cathedral Bowmaker - 1 Jean Davies, Pam Hart and Fran Syson 43; 2 Hannah Stephens, Lynn Plowman and Lesly Hance 41; 3 Lisa Jackson, Wendy Jeffery and Judith Whittaker 40. Tower - 1 Bev Seymour and Jane Cawte 35; 2 Jeannie Blackman and Treyn Haynes 33. Waltz - 1 Helen Ball, Fiona Walsh and Viv May-Hearn 66; 2 Maria Connor, Heddie Straw and Wendy Jeffery 59; 3 Lisa Mitchelmore, Bev Seymour and Lesley Downs 58. 2 out of 3 comp - 1 Helen Ball, Kathy Donohoe, Lisa Mitchelmore and Val Swain 76; 2 Mary-Lou Litton, Caroline Hawkes and Vena Lee 69. Three Musketeers (SAT) - 1 Kathy Donohoe, Jennifer Sherwood and Helen Ball 71; 2Caroline Hawkes, Hannah Stephens and Viv May-Hearn 63; 3 Kim Wells, Fiona Walsh and Val Swain 59. Three Musketeers (Tues) Cathedral - 1 Fiona Walsh, Lynn Plowman and Viv May-Hearn 72; 2 Liz Fraser, Terry Payne and Vena Lee 55; 3 Lesly Hance, Angela Perkins and Barbara Hastewell 54. Tower Stableford - 1 Jane Cawte 35; 2 Jeannie Blackman 33; 3 Ros May-Hearn 27.

COWDRAY PARK

Morethan 40 Cowdray ladies played in the Dovetail competition on a sunny but cool day.

The competition is played in pairs and each player must score on nine holes only. Whose score is put down is to be decided after playing the hole but before teeing off the next hole.

The best five pairs were as follows: 1 Catherine Staples and Solveig Burton 41pts; 2 Jo Fife and Vicky Lush 38; 3 Ann Robertson and Sue Smith 36; 4 Pat White and Pauline Lamb 35; 5 Rosie Jarratt and Georgie Miller 34 (on countback).

