Golfers get festive at Bognor ... ladies head to the jungle

More than 90 members and guests attend the Bognor men’s annual Christmas dinner.

The evening started with club captain Robert Holland entertaining the past captains, and guests pleased to welcome a guest speaker, former England cricketer and Ashes winner Matthew Hoggard.

After various speeches vice-captain Sean Maginnis announced his vice-captain elect for 2019 – Andrew Field, who has been a member for nearly 30 years and is the club’s junior organiser.

The news was received with great applause and members wish him every success and enjoyment in his time in office.

Hoggard talked through his career as a cricketer, coupled with a few lively tales about games against Australia.

The following morning 40 members played in the Canada Cup. While it was a chilly morning there was little wind and playing conditions were good.

The course was in remarkable condition considering the wet November. Rob Brown, the head greenkeeper, seemed to have ironed the greens and they were as good as you could hope for this time of year.

Rob Redmond and Norman Lee won the cup with an incredible score of 52 points. Redmond with 14 shots was level par on his own ball – superb golf.

Unsurprisingly, this was good enough to win the event by nine points, with Gordon Catt and Dominic Rainey in second with 43 points, on countback from Roland Heath and Chris Johnson in third.

Bognor’s Sainsbury’s roll-up group, now 48 members in total, had their traditional round of golf followed by Christmas dinner, with some suspect karaoke singing afterwards.

Graham Harmes won the day’s competition with an excellent 36 points. Four-man team winners were Bob Young, Ron Stevens, Andy Isitt and Dougie Lowman.

Winner of the Sainsbury’s aggregate roll-up competition was Roger Leverton for the sixth year in a row with an excellent 12 wins over the year. Second was Paul Archer with 11 wins and a few more members tied third with eight wins each.

Many thanks went to Ian Simpson for organising the day, and for organising the group three times a week every week of the year. Thanks also to Cliff Willis for administering the Sainsbury’s yearly roll-up aggregate competition.

A number of members decided to arrange their own golf fancy dress theme, won by Andy Isitt on a show of hands, the costumes only marginally better than the karaoke.

A social Texas scramble event was held to mark the end of the season for those who take part in the senior mixed matches against nearby clubs.

Golf was followed by a roast beef meal and presentations. This year was particularly successful.

The match against Ifield, at home, saw the retention of the Bofield Trophy. The test next year will be winning at Ifield.

In all, eight matches were played, five being won, two lost and one halved. Worthing proved unbeatable this year, home and away.

The fixture list is to be expanded next year with Hayling and Lee-on-the-Solent being added at their request.

Texas Scramble result: 1 Bob Crichton, Karen Crichton and Sue Sidebotham; 2 Jim Morris, David Turner, Margaret Delves; 3 Rob Redmond, Sue Meloy, Diana Crook.

Organisers Allan and Margaret Delves thanked all those who took part in the matches for their support through the season and confirmed they would continue next year.

Allan and Margaret were thanked for organising the matches which prove to be most enjoyable social interaction with other golf clubs.

CHICHESTER

Chichester ladies took to the jungle to play a fun competition between Dot’s Dollies and the Hillbillies. It was a great morning that saw 45 ladies playing on the jungle golf course to raise money for the Lady Captain’s charity.

They returned to the clubhouse for well-earned tea and cake. Badges were awarded to those who scored a hole in one and the winning team were the Hillbillies.

A total of £72.50 was raised for the Ellen Macarthur Cancer Trust and this looks like becoming an annual event.

Other results: Stableford with a twist (15 holes) - 1 Caroline Hawkes 39; 2 Val Swain 37; 3 Dot Collyer 37 (handicap 0-26); 1 Treyn Haynes 44, 2 Barbara Hastewell 42, 3 Linda Wood 38 (handiap 27-54). Nearest the pin, 4th hole - Sue Ward; 13th - Viv May-Hearn; 15th Val Swain. Tower Qualifier - Ros May-Hearn 37; 2 Jennifer Edmiston 36; 3 Christine Wheeler 32. Four Seasons Winter - 1 Sang Porter 31 (ocb); 2 Val Swain 31; 3 Caroline Hawkes 31.

Desert Safari - 1 Heddie Straw, Lesly Hance and Jane Buckley 102; 2 Sang Porter, Pauline Beale and SP 99; 3 Tricia Robertson, Kathy Donohoe and Val Swain 95. Nearest pins - Brenda Butler, Pauline Beale and Bev Seymour. Fun Competition - 1 Mary-Lou Litton, Fiona Walsh and Sang Porter 73 (ocb); 2 Kathy Donohoe, Jennifer Sherwood and Nicky Eastland 73; 3 Lisa Mitchelmore, Yvonne Dunckley and Val Edwards 73. Nearest the pin, 4th hole - Lisa Jackson; 6th - Kathy Donohoe; 15th - Nicky Eastland.

COWDRAY PARK

Cowdray’s final gents’ monthly medal of the year brought some very good scores.

Results: 1 Simon Small nett 68 (won on countback); 2 Brian Dormer 68; 3 Trevor Challen 69.

A Christmas mixed competition involved seniors and ladies. The competition was a Greensomes Stableford. Greensomes format sees both players tee off, the best of the two drives is picked and alternate shots are played until the ball is in the hole.

Results: 1 Steve Hill & Fiona Sapsworth 38pts (won on countback); 2 Jill Beckingham & Philip Singer 38; 3 Corrine Hitching & Gary Strowbridge 36.

The last of the year’s seniors’ Stablefords resulted in some very good scores.

Results: 1 Peter Laws 40pts (won on countback); 2 Allen Sibley 40; 3 Mick Fillary 39.