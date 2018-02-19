Goodwood golf bosses face award decision day

Golf at Goodwood staff will find out this week whether they have won the title of England Golf’s most welcoming club.

They are up against Burghill Valley Golf Club, Herefordshire; Garforth Golf Club, Yorkshire, and Norwood Park Golf Centre, Nottinghamshire.

Award organisers say all four are top notch at reaching and enthusing new volunteers, players and members. They persuade women, youngsters and people from ethnic minorities to give golf a go. They offer a warm welcome and they’re part of their local community.

But there can be only one winner – and the successful club will be announced at the sell-out England Golf Awards 2018 at the Royal Lancaster, London, next Thursday (February 22).

England Golf chief executive Nick Pink commented: “These four clubs are absolute experts at putting their customers at the heart of everything they do.

“By understanding what people want from their golfing experience they are able to welcome new players to the game and to keep their members contented and involved. All four finalists deserve recognition and we will have a very worthy winner.”

Golf at Goodwood’s open-door policy has paid huge dividends, introducing hundreds of new golfers and members.

The club are heavily involved in community activities in West Sussex, Hampshire and Surrey, creating interest in the game with visits to more than 50 schools, local fairs and sports events.

Back at the club there’s a wide range of coaching opportunities and a discounted Get into Golf membership, which encourages new golfers with lessons, restricted course time and practice facility use.

The views of exisiting members are listened to, thanks to a group of representatives from various sections of the club who provide feedback and ideas.

The result last year was that the club retained 92 per cent of its membership and took in 299 new members. There is a junior membership of 100-plus and a women’s membership of 316.