Green and orange-ball events prove colourful for tennis kids

Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club hosted two LTA south east junior matchplay, ten-and-under and nine-and-under events.

These were staged in the club’s indoor facility and on the mini-orange courts.

The green-ball event used the Fast4Tennis scoring format (best of three shorts sets, first to four games).

Third was Will Guyver (PTA), who beat Evie Jaynes (DL Southampton) 4-1, 4-1. The gold medal went to Toby Trotman (Ryde), who defeated silver medallist Oscar Douse (West Worthing) 4-1, 4-0 in a very entertaining final.

The orange-ball event was organised using a round-robin format of six players. Each match was played first to ten points (with two points clear).

Third was Maximilian Haskell (The Avenue). Silver went to Indie Stone and gold was won by Cody Dunning. Both the finalists receive their coaching with Chichester Tennis Academy, based at Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club.

Tournament referee Peter Cook said: “It was wonderful to see both draws so well represented by players from Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club.

“They would all have taken a lot away from the the experience. It was also extremely encouraging to watch our Chichester players claim silver and gold in the mini-orange event.”