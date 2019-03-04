Griffiths-Johnson lands national boxing title - and England recognition

Phoebe Griffiths-Johnson’s recent success in winning gold in the international woman’s Box Cup seems like it was just the start of something.

For the Bognor ABC boxer has added a national title to her achievements.

Griffiths-Johnson boxed in the final of the female cadet English championships. Her opponent Neve Dilks Tyler from Freedom ABC in Doncaster was twice as experienced.

From the outset Dilks Tyler took the contest to Griffiths-Johnson with a sustained two-fisted onslaught. Griffiths-Johnson kept cool under fire, and sticking to her boxing skills quickly nullified the barrage.

The tide turned early and Griffiths-Johnson had full control over all three rounds, boxing with maturity throughout. She had great success with her straight rear hand and left hook and in the third round the referee had to administer a standing eight count to Dilks Tyler.

The Doncaster fighter courageously fought through to the end of of the bout when the judges then awarded a unanimous verdict win to Griffiths-Johnson.

Following this huge achievement she received an email from England Boxing, inviting her to join the England Talent pathway. She now has an appointment at the GB boxing headquarters for an assessment and kitting out with an England kit.

She will spend one day every month with the pathway squad where she will be constantly assessed with the possibility of international appearances down the line. There she will be working alongside some of this country’s finest female boxing talent where she will also experience sparring second to none.

A special mention goes to Griffiths-Johnson’s coaching team, in particular to Alan Wise who is here main coach and Paul Mason.

Both were her coaches on this fantastic day and both are extremely proud of her. They say she is ultra dedicated and works very hard in the gym. She is a joy to work with and is always bubbly and cheerful despite an at times gruelling schedule.

Mason said: “Wow Phoebe, very well done. Now it’s on to the next level champ!”