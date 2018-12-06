Hockey Association Cup joy for Chichester at Havant

There was a cup victory against local rivals Havant for Chichester's men's first team - but a hammering away to Wanderers for the ladies. Read all the latest Chichester Hockey Club reports below.

Havant 1 Chichester 3

HA Cup

Chichester made the short journey to local rivals Havant for the much-anticipated first round of the HA Cup and came away with a fine victory.

The game started in a scrappy fashion but Chichester created some excellent opportunities. But a defensive error led to a Havant short corner which was converted from a drag flick.

Chichester continued to apply pressure and Alex Pendle was fouled from behind at the point of shooting and was awarded a penalty flick. He calmly slotted the flick hard and low past the keeper to level the scores.

The second half saw Chichester begin to play more flowing hockey, with the game starting to get stretched.

The defence began to distibute with more confidence, allowing Chichester to apply more pressure.

An excellent cross from Pendle produced a glorious one-touch finish from Andrew Sparshott to make the score 2-1.

Chichester defended well in periods of Havant pressure, which created some dangerous breaks,and from one a Chichester short corner brought a well-worked routine which ended with Dan Brook hammering home from a yard out for Chichester’s third.

Havant had promising spells, with some Chichester players finding it extremely difficult to stay on their feet. Chris Bristow made some good short-corner saves between the sticks for Chichester.

Josh Brown and Brook showed real character with strong second-half performances, backed by physical work by Alex Thakore in the middle of the park.

Chichester kept their cool for the final period and progress to the second round.

Chichester now have break from league and cup duties until after Christmas. They will look to carry their recent form, which has brought two straight wins, when they return.

It's a battle at Bath

Wanderers 12 Chichester Ladies 1

South Hockey League

Chichester’s visit to Battersea Park to face Wanderers started with strong attacking play from the hosts, but excellent defensive skills kept them at bay.

During the first half, Chichester had numerous attacks with Meg Hattemore one of the instigators.

However with a few questionable decisions from the umpire, Wanderers went 2-0 up.

Chichester continued to battle against Wanderers’ strong and fast style, defending for their lives.

A fast break saw Bella Fiesta carry the ball and it led to a Chichester goal from Sally Bradley, her second in successive games.

Wanderers’ pace was too much for Chichester, leading to multiple goals in the second half.

Fiesta and Jess Gleeson showed some amazing ball-carrying skills through midfield, taking on and beating multiple players.

This defeat marked the halfway stage of the ladies’ season.

Chi ladies: Fiesta, Peake, Horton, Gleeson, Abson, Rose, Greenless, Taylor, Goring, Hattemore, Mealyer, Bradley, Munn, Grave.

Chichester don't know when they're beaten

Chichester Ladies 2s 2 Crawley Ladies 3

Sussex Ladies’ premier division

Chichester were upbeat after last week’s win and welcomed their captain back and started well, demonstrating great passing and communication between the players.

It was the home side that scored first through Rachel Trent, once again making a nuisance of herself up front. Crawley had the odd breakthrough and scored from a penalty corner.

Chichester battled hard in drizzly conditions when Trent popped one over the keeper’s head to give Chi a 2-1 lead. But Crawley broke into Chichester’s half and outnumbered the Chi defence and equalised – gutting for Chi as they had been the dominant force in the first half.

At the start of the second Chi seemed flustered and not quite as organised and this led to the visitors scoring from a penalty corner.

Chichester lost two key players through injury, Emma Bennison from midfield and Kate Woods from defence.

Chi never really recovered and were distraught to lose the match – but the players wore their hearts on their sleeves and the passion was plain to see.

ChiLadies 2s: Kane, Austin, Bennison, Baxter, Parrott, Hurd, Woods, Oliver-Catt, Stemp, Goddard, Mundy, Trent, Bradley.

Chi Ladies 4s 2 Eastleigh 2s 3

The early play was fast and furious and end to end.

Chi attacked the Eastleigh goal with pace and determination but couldn’t convert their play into the goal it deserved.

Eastleigh used quick players to run down the wing, managing to cross to their waiting strikers. Chi were unlucky to be 3-0 down at the break.

A rousing pep talk and refocus meant Chi came out stronger and more determined. Strong runs from Caroline Dale and Kelly Lilywhite, supported by Gillian Ashton, Mel Litchfield and Kim Howarth in midfield, resulted in more action in the Eastleigh D and Teresa Willway secured a short corner for Chi.

An unexpected move by Chi saw Howarth ran along the baseline to poke a finely angled shot past the keeper.

Hayley Johnson and Ali Bushnell fed Dale, Willway and Lilywhite. Dale kept up the pressure on Eastleigh and her perseverance paid off with a second goal, scored laying on the floor and above her head having been tripped in the D.

Chris Priddle and Debs Cox came out of defence to make runs while Char O’Callaghan and Sarah Whittington gave clear direction – but Chi ran out of time.

Player of the match was Dale.

Chi Ladies 4s: O’Callaghan, Priddle, Whittington, Cox, Johnson, Ashton, Lichfield, Bushnell, Howarth, Dale, Lilywhite, Willway.

Trojans 10 Chichester Friars 3

Wessex Masters Division 1

After a 5-0 walkover last week, the Friars were looking forward to a top-of-the-table clash with league leaders Trojans.

Unfortunately, ongoing injury problems meant the team was not as strong as it could be and Trojans fielded and extremely strong team.

Right from the start Friars were under intense pressure. Trojans scored at regular intervals, going in to a 3-0 lead after 15 minutes.

The Friars squandered several good chances, finally getting on the scoresheet after 16 minutes with a counter-attacking move finished with a great run and shot form Chris Pacey. By half-time, Trojans had added another three goals.

Despite being 6-1 down, the team remained upbeat and started strongly in the second half and were rewarded with a goal after 40 minutes from a great pass across the D by Andrew Savory, swept in by Dave Walters at the far post.

But again, Trojans took control and scored regularly throughout the second half and were 10-2 up as the game neared an end.

The Friars scored a well-deserved third just before the final whistle as Tracey Boyce picked up on a defensive error and drove into the D, slotting the ball under the oncoming keeper, celebrating with a shout of ‘last goal is the winner’.

The team recognised they were beaten by a better team on the day and can take credit for working very hard in the game and playing with great spirit.

Friars have slipped to third in the table, having been overtaken by Salisbury after their victory. Hopefully it was a temporary setback and there is all still to play for in the two remaining games before the Christmas break.

Friars: R Torrance, D Walters, S Mercer, M Hughes, A Savory, D Jaeger, T Boyce, A Osborne, A Strange, A Langhein, I Wilkins, C Pacey.