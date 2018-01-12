Hockey: Chichester can’t cause cup upset against Brighton

Chichester ladies’ first game back after a very successful first half of the season ended in a valiant 3-1 defeat to Brighton in the cup.

Brighton ones play the equivalent of four divisions above Chichester but this didn’t faze the mighty whites.

Both teams started strongly. Lottie Greenlees and Amy Chaplin played superbly in right midfield and linked up with Cita Haines in the middle of the park.

Chi’s forwards had great games with plenty of opportunities made by Xenia Trueman on the left wing supported by Katie Rose and Verena Grave causing havoc in the Brighton backline.

Brighton didn’t go easy on the Chichester backline. Keeper Claire Goodger-Greenway had her biggest test yet and rose to the occasion. Chichester stopped Brighton reaching the Chichester defensive circle as Olivia Frances and Jenny Horton worked the ball out, with Meg Goring and Demelza Peake supporting on the left.

Even after three defensive short corners, Chichester held Brighton and it was 0-0 at half-time.

Chichester were unlucky with a deflection into the net that put Brighton 1-0 up ten minutes into the half. Chichester were determined not to let this dampen their spirits when a fantasic ball from Frances saw Grave and Haines link up in the middle. Haines showed her skill, taking it past three players and scoring to make it 1-1.

Brighton got lucky when they had an attacking short corner and as the No1 runner broke early for Chi, they made it 2-1.

Chichester fought on, but Brighton added another goal to seal the deal.

Despite a good game in which Chichester felt they played very well, they are now out of the Sussex HA Cup. Thanks went to the supporters who turned out in the cold.

The mighty Whites will be back on the College pitch on Saturday (3pm) to face second-placed Hailsham in the league.

Chichester: Goring, Horton, Chaplin, Goodger-Greenway, Haines, Frances, Greenlees, Peake, Rose, Gleeson, Grave, Gammon, Trent.