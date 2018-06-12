Hockey: Chichester to renew rivalries with Fareham and Havant

Chichester Hockey Club’s men’s first team will renew their rivalries with Fareham and Havant in next season’s England Hockey Men’s Western Conference.

Chichester spent the past season fighting an eventually successful battle against relegation from Conference East but some geographical tweaks mean they will be back playing in the western region next autumn.

The make-up of the Western Conference is: Birmingham University, Bristol University, Cardiff & Met, Chichester, Fareham, Havant, Isca, Olton & West Warwicks, Oxford Hawks, Team Bath Buccaneers.

The only newcomers to the West Conference are Ed Ellis’s Oxford Hawks, who romped to the South Premier League title this past season,.

