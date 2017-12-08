Hockey: Ladies held... boys hit 12... firsts through in cup

There was success for Chichester’s men’s first team and under-12 boys in their latest games - and a draw for the club’s ladies’ seconds.

Crowborough Ladies 2 Chichester Ladies 2nds 2

A long journey to Crowborough ended in Chichester sharing the spoils with their hosts.

Crowborough are a team Chichester struggle against – whether it’s the trip or the surroundings or something psychological is unclear but Chi can’t seem to shift it.

Passing from both sides wasn’t anything special but the home side were first to score from a penalty corner.

In the second half Chi worked hard chasing every ball and they were awarded a penalty corner. From the breakdown Tracy Austin reverse-sticked into an open net from a metre out.

Chichester made it difficult for themselves with inaccurate passing and the odd bobble from the old sand-based pitch didn’t help their play.

Chi soaked up a lot of pressure from Crowborough but they gave way and Crowborough got their second.

For long periods Chi were chasing their own tails but they still worked hard, eventually putting the hosts under pressure, and from another penalty corner, Sarah Jessop struck from the top of the D and the ball deflected into the goal.

Chichester did deserve a point for their endeavour and persistence. This week they are at home to Chi Centurions.

Chi ladies 2nds: Young, Austin, Oliver-Catt, Parrott, Jessop, Hurd, Greenway, Hauxwell, Horton, Binning, Trent, Gray.

Chichester U12 Boys 12 Fleet and Ewshott 0

This was a convincing win by the under-12 boys’ team packed with future potential.

It took only three minutes for the first goal from Toto Dilner, finishing a fluid exchange of passes down the right. By the end of the first quarter he had added a second and Sam Wilmot a third.

Another three goals were scored before half-time, one of which saw Patrick McCormac finishing at the back post.

In the second half the Chichester onslaught continued with wave after wave of attacks being led by Toby Barton (captain) and Wilmot, who dominated the midfield between them.

Penetrating right wing runs by Matt O’Shea and Anton Pearson found the goal-line to set up the next chance for Dilner. It took a mere 18seconds to add the seventh.

In the second half the Chichester pressure also produced two own goals after stunning shots from Wilmot and Pearson deflected off defenders’ sticks past the keeper.

It also brought completed hat-tricks for Dilner and McCormac.

Fleet had chances, but Jack Bartholomew, Olly Clegg and O’Shea were there to intercept with solid tackles, and Tibo Black commanded the backline.

It was a quiet day for Fin Lawford in goal who did not touch the ball once.

This was a very accomplished performance, especially considering that many senior members of the under-12 squad were unavailable and many under-11s played.

Chichester: Wilmot, Pearson, O’Shea, McCormac, Black, Barton, Batholomew, Sutcliffe, Kerr, Edwards, Dilner, Clegg.

Chichester 1 Havant 1

National Cup

Chichester enjoyed National Cup success against local rivals Havant.

The visitors fell to a penalty-stroke shootout defeat after the tie finished 1-1.

Chichester made a bright start and took the lead in the second minute. Havant lost the ball in the midfield and the hosts made them pay.

The visitors’ rearguard was overloaded and an unmarked Chichester forward fired home a reverse shot from an acute angle.

Theycould have doubled their advantage a minute later, but a short-range shot went wide.

Havant had their best chance of the first half when Mike Deller-Merrick’s effort produced a good save from Chichester keeper Maciej Pacanowski.

Havant equalised on 37 minutes when Matt Cox converted a well-placed flick from a penalty corner.

Poland international Pacanowski proved hard to beat in the Chichester goal and produced a brilliant double save to deny Cox and Maciej Janiszewski.

The draw meant a penalty stroke shootout. Havant missed their first effort while Chris Bristow saved Chichester’s third penalty to take the competition into sudden death, which Chichester won.