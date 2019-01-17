Hollyer and Dunne head indoors for success at London games

Chichester Runners & AC starlet Fleur Hollyer opened her 2019 winter season at the prestigious London Indoor Games at the Lee Valley Athletics Centre in north London, which attracts athletes of all age groups from across the UK.

Having decided to focus solely on the sprints this year, and competing in the under-17 age group for the first time, she came very close to equalling her personal best in the first round of the 60m with 8.46sec.

However with a much more fluent drive out the blocks in round two, she set a great new PB 8.41sec – agonisingly, just one hundredths short of the national qualifying standard.

With a good lane draw in her first indoor 200m she negotiated the tight bends of the indoor track very well to record an excellent 27.84sec, not far short of her outdoor PB, and augers well for the summer season.

Meanwhile, even though he is in the middle of the cross-country season, Liam Dunne wanted to test his 800m speed and lined up for the South of England Indoor Championships at Lee Valley at the weekend.

Dunne was pleased with a 2min 3sec clocking, but it was a question of what might have been as the athletes who beat Dunne by a hair’s breadth in his heat went on the win the final.

With only the winner going through from each of the three heats Dunne missed out on being one of the fastest losers by a fraction of a second.

However the experience was good for the 16-year-old in the tactical nature of indoor athletes on the tight 200m track.

Younger brother Josh gained an unexpected bronze medal in the under-13 age group where the field was small enough for the competitors to go into a straight final.