Horsley brothers' karting year has been speeding up nicely

Karting brothers Louis and Marco Horsley have been busy at Shenington and Whilton Mill kart circuits building on the good starts to 2018.

Louis got his first podiums in the Mini-X30 class final races in June – second at Shenington and third at Whilton Mill circuits.

Marco has continued to make steady improvements and is now regularly straight away into the A finals, after nearly winning his first B finals in May in both Shenington and Whilton Mill

Although engine reliability and performance has occasionally been an issue with both, they battle on with never failing energy and enthusiasm – never giving up.

The biggest meeting of the year attended by the Loxwood brothers and dad Ken was the national Shenington SuperPrix 2018 in July.

The boys turned in good performances throughout Friday testing and Saturday qualifying.

SEE ALSO Chichester RFC up and running after terrific win in pulsating derby | Johnston will be in honours as Goodwood season draws to close | Barns Green coach Bailey delighted by Newick victory

Marco was able to hold good positions in the top half of the field and on the Sunday final was running a strong ninth place out of just 30-plus karts until contact towards the end of the race left him 18th.

Although this was very disappointing, Marco had showed great race craft throughout the weekend.

Louis had been looking forward to this event and was extremely pumped up. The heats were closely fought with Louis managing to finish fourth in the first two heats, but he’d saved himself for the final race and made a great start to go second.

Over the next ten minutes plus one lap, an epic battle ensued. Louis drove his socks off, narrowly missing out on the class win, but as highest-placed club member, Louis received the SP plate he is entitled to use instead of his #38 for the rest of the year at Shenington.

The Horsleys would love to hear from any businesses who would be able to offer support. Louis will move up to the faster Junior X30 class in 2019 and Marco will continue his Honda Cadet adventures.

Email khorsley@extech.co.uk about sponsorship.