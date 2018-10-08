Iredale delighted and surprised to win at Chichester Half Marathon

Midhurst's Emily Iredale was the winner of the women's race at the 2018 Chi Half - and was a little surprised to take the title.

The midhurst Milers member turned up at Chichester hoping for a top-five finish but not expecting to win, but she came in just past the 1hr 30 mark to claim the honours.

Women's half marathon winner Emily Iredale / Picture by Derek Martin

Afterwards she said she was delighted with a time that was not far off her best for a flat-route half marathon, which the Chi course is certainly not.

Hear her post-race interview above and don't miss the Chichester Observer on Thursday for full coverage from the race, including a full list of finishers and their times.

