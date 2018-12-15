It's always nice to get the better of the Civil Service

We have news from Arun, Lavant, Hunston, Infinity, Midhurst and Southbourne in our latest round-up from the local bowls clubs. Read the reports below and get involved by emailing steve.bone@chiobserver.co.uk with your reports, results and team pictures.

ARUN

A mixed team of Arun bowlers hosted a London Civil Service Bowls Association team over five rinks and narrowly won 98-89, winning on three of the five rinks and losing on two.

Scores: A Murrell, B McGovern, M Brand, K Ball (s) won 26-10; C Gilham, C Preson, M Bird, C Horsley (s) won 18-15; J Sparrow, J Ayling, N Reynolds, T Tack (s) lost 16-21; P Lichfield, B Fitch, B Sales, J Brazier (s) won 28-13; E Lawrence, J Elliott, C Chester, G Stevens (s) lost 10-30.

Arun men won well in a friendly against Hastings-based Falaise.

LAVANT

Lavant Blue sent two teams over to Arundel for a match against the Swallows.

Rink one with Jim Sharrod in charge took some steady scores and won 21-15, while Tony Boxall’s rink didn’t fare quite as well losing 20-16. Lavant came away with the overall win of 37-35.

Lavant Red welcomed Crablands Avocets for a home match. Scoring steadily, Peter Winter took his team to a win of 28-12, while on rink two Peter Whale’s team scored nearly all the way through and won 28-10, giving Lavant the full six points and a 56-22 win.

Rink three was the reverse with the Avocets bowling really well and leaving Lavant behind in a 30-13 scoreline.

HUNSTON

Hunston beat West Wittering 52-17 in an enjoyable match.

Scores: Daphne Greenfield, Dave Regan, Anne Hack, Eric Whiting 25-7; Tony Hack, John Stubbs, Alvin Harle, Bob Hodnett 27-10.

INFINITY

Infinity travelled to Upper Beeding to play in the second round of the Knockout Cup.

In a hard-fought match Infinity came out on top, winning on one mat but losing on the second. The final score was 40-37.

Star of the match was Anne Kean, who only took up the game of short mat three weeks ago after moving to Boxgrove. Anne had played crown green in the Isle of Mann before her move.

MIDHURST

Midhurst Eagles played a friendly at home to West Chiltington turned out to be a great Christmas bonus for the Eagles

with a great win on all three mats 81-44 to the Eagles.

Scores: D Clark, I Frost, S Trussler, T Berry won 24-17; S Tait, S Enticknap, D Berry, R Weeks won 30-11; A Knight, B Osbourne, S Trussler, R Softly won 27-16.

SOUTHBOURNE

Southbourne White 36 Horley Falcons 46

Southbourne Whites hosted Horley Falcons at home in the West Sussex short mat plate competition. In a closely fought but friendly match Horley eventually ended up winners on both mats and now go on to meet Ardingly in the second round.

Scores: Irene Jennings Colin Bulbeck, Peter Garrard, Malcolm Keane(s) lost 23:17; Eileen Keane, Margaret Odell, Alan Williams, Alan Shelley (s) lost 23:19.