Jennifer sails into new Chichester golf role

The new Chichester Golf Club lady captain Jennifer Sherwood held her drive-in.

Jane Buckley putted out on the 18th green before Jennifer went to the first tee accompanied by the ladies singing Sailing.

Her club selection was a five-wood and she drove a magnificent 155 yards. Melva Bateman was the winner of a box of balls for guessing the correct distance.

A total of 48 ladies took part in a fun competition and were treated to mulled wine and shortbread in the clubhouse. A bottle raffle was also held and a total of £354 raised for the Ellen Macarthur Cancer Trust, the charity chosen for the next year.

Results - 1 Lynn Plowman, Val Swain and Barbara Hastewell 83; 2 Kathy Donohoe, Mo Davison and Brenda Butler 78; 3 Sue Winterbotham, Jane Buckley and Hannah Stephens 75. Nearest the pin, 4th hole - Sandi Johnstone, 15th - Sang Porter 16th in two - Elaine Fell. Straightest drive 11th Rachael Hutchinson.

The lady captain held a second competition for the Saturday ladies with more mulled wine and shortbread and sunshine.

Results - 1 Mary-Lou Litton, Lisa Mitchelmore and Val Swain 72; 2 Jennifer Sherwood , Fiona Walsh and Denise Lansley 71; 3 Helen Ball, Rachel Greenland and Heddie Straw 70. Lowest gross on par threes - Fiona Walsh; Nearest pin in two, 16th - Rachel Greenland. Straightest drive, 11th - Fiona Walsh.

The previously postponed Barnett Salver was played for and the winners were Pam Muller and Ian Blackman with 48 points.

Runners-up were Marcus and Jennifer Sherwood with 44.

The Children in Need yellow ball competition was won by Lisa Jackson, Lynn Plowman and Jane Cawte scoring 109 - who beat Nicky Eastland, Marilyn Forward and Brenda Butler on countback.

Other results - Nearest the pin, 4th - Wendy Jeffery, 13th - Lynn Plowman, 15th - Caroline Hawkes. Tower Course winner - Sarah Logan, 67.

The Saturday yellow ball singles were won by Heddie Straw with 72 points. Second was Val Swain with 57 and third Jackie Heard on 49.