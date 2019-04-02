Let there be lights... so tennis aces can play on

Midhurst Tennis Club now have floodlights – and two refurbished courts.

Following a successful planning application, two of the four courts have been resurfaced and are now fitted with LED lights enabling evening play for members.

Members are enjoying the new surface and all-year-round tennis is now available to a wider range of users until 10pm.

Monday evening will be coaching night with courses run for juniors (4.45pm), beginners (5.45) and rusty rackets (6.45), plus club coaching at 7.45pm.

There are six East Hants League doubles teams in ladies’ doubles, mixed doubles and men’s doubles. Through the year internal tournaments and knockout competitions are held and a fun open champagne tournament is held in conjunction with MADhurst week.

There will be an opening ceremony and day of celebration on Sunday, May 19 between midday and 2pm, with two hours of free coaching classes with coach Alex Bone of Generation Tennis for prospective adult members.

A fun competitive mix-in will be played and refreshments will be available. All the family are welcome.

Alternatively, you can attend one of the club mix-ins on Sundays from 10am or Wednesdays from 6pm, or at the one of the new Monday coaching sessions.

There is a strong junior section with ages from four to 15, which runs on Saturday mornings through term time from 9am. Coach Bone introduces the basics and skills of tennis in a fun and exciting format. Easter and Summer holiday camps are available too.

There is also a regular term-time ladies’ coaching session on Fridays (11am-12.30pm) and a regular roll up on Tuesdays from 2pm.

The fees, club membership details and coaching details are all available on the website, where you can sign up to attend the next available session.

Adult membership provides tennis all year for less than £2 per week and now, evening winter tennis.

If you are interested in visiting the club or returning to tennis, www.midhursttennis.co.uk can provide further information and online membership.