Magnificent seven fly half-marathon flag for Tone Zone

Sleet, snow and near sub-zero conditions greeted the magnificent seven from Tone Zone Runners for the Farnborough half marathon.

It was a big temperature swing for Grace and Derek Natoli, who ran in the Doha half marathon last weekend. Grace powered on to achieve a personal-best half-marathon time of 1.58.

Claire Baker was also in fine form as she took more than ten minutes off her previous best time to finish in 1.57. Next up, and continuing this trend, was Neil Pacey with a PB of 1.53.

First home for the club and also running a personal best was Andy Mair, who relished the conditions to cross the line in 1.36.

Farnborough Half Marathon - Tone Zone times: Andy Mair 1.36.33; Neil Strudwick 1.42.11; Michael Manwill 1.42.45; Neil Pacey 1.53.22; Claire Baker 1.57.53; Grace Natoli 1.58.18; Derek Natoli 1.58.30.