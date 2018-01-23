Martlets marvels pair up for West Sussex wins

West Sussex short-mat bowlers held their annual pairs championship at the weekend and 29 pairs from around the county participated.

The day started with the teams playing in round-robin groups and from this the top 16 teams competed in the KO stages for the championship with the remaining 13 teams competing for the plate.

The two semi-finals were both close affairs and both needed an extra end to decide the result.

In the quarter-finals of the championship The Martlets III beat Upper Beeding II 7-6, Bognor V beat Mannings Heath 9-7, Infinity beat Upper Beeding 7-6 and Infinity III beat Bognor II 12-3.

In the first The Martlets’ Ben Haulkham and Marc Lancaster played Bognor’s Stella Singleton and Ricky Greco and with the score 5-5 after eight ends, Ben and Marc won the extra end to go through to the final.

In the second semi Infinity’s Steve and Chris Jeffery played club-mates and current holders of the title Chris Page and Jack Rollings. They were tied 7-7 after eight ends with Chris and Jack winning the extra end to go through to the final.

The final was another very close affair with the score 5-5 after seven ends. With just one bowl left, Chris and Jack were holding shot and looked set to retain their title but Marc, with the last bowl of the tournament, drew the shot to take the end and the title.

In the plate competition Bognor’s Clive Andrews and Brian Mills played The Martlets’ Chris Blackman and Steve Adsett in the final. Chris and Steve took the lead early on and held on to run out winners 8-2.

LAVANT

Lavant Blue went south to visit Crablands Cormorants in a league match.

J Sharrod with his team of C Beardmore, K Fancy and R Stevens played on mat one and won 28-13, while on mat two, T Boxall leading his team of J Conway, B Cooper and B Wallsgrove fought hard for a 15-15, giving Lavant an overall win of 43-28.

Lavant visited Walberton for a friendly which went Lavant’s way, 74-35 the score. Mat one under T Haigh supported by W Cooper, K Fancy and P Beardmore were evens at the 14th end but managed to pull away to win 20-12.

T Boxall with C Martin, E Keane and B Wallsgrove on mat two ran up a score of 29-10, while on mat three, P Winter with J Conway, G Terry and B Cooper also had a level first half to their game but gained the edge and won with a score of 25-13.

INFINITY

Infinity went into a tough match one player short against The Martlets at Bury.

On mat one John Simms, Denise Kirby, Chris Page and Jack Rollings had a tight match, but came out on top winning 29-18.

On mat two Chris Jeffery, Steve Jeffery and Charlotte Rollings fought valiantly but finished 34-7 down. The team took two points to The Martlets’ four.

This weekend Infinity visit Upper Beeding and host Bognor Goodwoods at Boxgrove.