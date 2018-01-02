McCoy stands up for surfing success in Paris

Emsworth’s Phil McCoy finished as top Brit in the biggest stand-up paddle board race in the world in Paris.

The Nautic SUP Paris Crossing attracts a whole host of professionals and amateurs on the same start line. This exceptional race saw 700 paddlers pass under the most beautiful Parisian bridges from Bercy to the Eiffel Tower.

McCoy represented team GB in his first international appearance in the professional category. He finished an impressive 27th out of 700 competitors.

The exercise physiologist said: “SUP is one of the fastest-developing sports in the UK and Europe. It’s a great full body workout, targeting core strength, power and aerobic fitness.

“It is a great way of enjoying the environment while working out which makes the sport so exciting. It’s also great for low impact rehabilitation, if you suffer with bad knees or hips and is open to all abilities.’

More information on SUP as a sport for improving health and fitness for all abilities can be found at www.philmccoyfitness.com