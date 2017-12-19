New man Taylor-made for Oakwood sporting challenge

Sport and outdoor activity are key to the ethos of Oakwood School in Chichester and Paul Taylor, newly-appointed head of sport, brings a fresh enthusiasm and new ideas to lead the department, according to headteacher Clare Bradbury.

He joined Oakwood School at the beginning of the school year, working closely with Gemma Halford, the school’s experienced head of girls’ games, and the school’s team of sports teachers and specialist sport coaches.

Oakwood is well-known for its sporting success in regional competition as well as the sports opportunities it provides children of all abilities, from nursery to 11-year-olds.

Oakwood’s impressive range of sports includes football, rugby, netball, hockey, pop lacrosse, cricket, rounders, tennis, athletics, swimming, judo, fencing, ballet, dance and gymnastics.

Taylor said: “I am thrilled to head up Oakwood’s dynamic team of dedicated sports staff. The importance the school places on its inclusive and quality offering of sport alongside exciting competitive sporting opportunities allows all children, whatever their talent or ability, to enjoy competing in sport.”

The headteacher added: “Investment in quality staff and facilities remains at the core of our school development and as sport is at the heart of Oakwood life, we are excited about being able to offer a wide range of sporting opportunities utilising our beautiful grounds.

“It is clear to us the significant impact our sporting provision can have on all pupils in equipping them for a healthy lifestyle and lifelong participation in physical activity and sport.”