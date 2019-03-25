New projects mean they're on crest of wave at Itchenor

Itchenor Sailing Club looks set to enjoy yet another busy season.

It will include the introduction of a new class for beginners, the launch of an experimental pay-as-you-sail initiative for non-members and an exciting European Championship.

New man at the helm Ryan Breach / Picture by David Priscott

New sailing manager Ryan Breach is at the helm of this year’s sailing programme with highlights including the Merlin Rocket open meeting on March 24 and the Itchenor Sailing Club regatta on June 8.

The well-established Points Week for keelboats is scheduled for June 17 to 24 while younger sailors can look forward to Schools Week from June 30 to July 5 and Junior Fortnight from July 29 to August 9.

Itchenor is also hosting this year’s Sharpie European championships from August 18 to 23. Entries will be descending on Chichester Harbour from Germany, the Netherlands and Portugal as well as across the UK.

Sailing manager Ryan Breach said: “It looks set to be an exciting year, I’m particularly looking forward to seeing Schools Week and Junior Fortnight in action. The highlight of the season will have to be the Sharpie Europeans, it will be an amazing spectacle with a week of competitive racing.”

To help encourage fresh talent to the club, Itchenor’s Merlin Rocket class has introduced a new pay-as-you-sail scheme allowing non-members to book for a weekend of sailing and experience the best that Itchenor has to offer.

Rowing is growing at Itchenor

Aiming to inspre sailing's next generation

The club is also welcoming those new to sailing with its Optimist single-handed dinghy class and accompanying training that can take children and absolute beginners of all ages all the way up to RYA stage two. The Optimists will also be used when reaching out to local schools to offer pupils the chance to experience the rewards of being out on the water.

As ever, Itchenor sailors continue to make waves across the sailing world. This includes the American Yacht Club Invitational Regatta in Newport, Rhode Island, where a crew led by Barry Sampson, is set to take part.

Itchenor Sailing Club says it has put together a season with something for everyone, from the most experienced sailor to the absolute beginner.

To find out more visit www.itchenorsc.co.uk or call 01243 512400.