Peake form seen in international clashes

Lois Peake won individual gold and team silver as England dominated the home countries international.

The busy tournament saw two days of team competitions followed by an individual event as England took on Scotland, Wales, Ireland, Isle of Man, Jersey and hosts Guernsey in senior, junior and cadet age groups and in both genders.

Chichester-based Peake was playing alongside Evie Collier in the senior event and won the all of her matches as England beat Jersey, Scotland, Isle of Man, Ireland and Guernsey all 5-0.

However, a 3-2 defeat to Wales in their second match meant they had to settle for silver.

Peake’s record saw her qualify as third seed for the individual event, and she started with a 3-0 (11-7, 11-2, 11-0) victory over Irene Bree of Jersey in the first round.

She followed up by defeating Nga Nguyen of Ireland 3-0 (11-3, 11-5, 11-7) in the quarters and Scotland’s Gillian Edwards 3-2 (11-8, 11-8, 9-11, 16-18, 11-8) in the semi-finals.

That set up a final against Beth Roberts of Wales, and Peake won it 3-1 (11-3, 9-11, 11-8, 11-5) to add individual gold to her team silver.

England also claimed the overall title, having won cadet boys, cadet girls, junior boys and senior men’s team events, plus a host of individual medals.