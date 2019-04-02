Relive some of the final night of the Chichester Corporate Challenge

Perfect weather conditions greeted 800-plus runners in the final evening of this year’s Corporate Challenge road races series with the large crowds treated to a thrilling evening of racing.

Not only was there the closest finish in the senior A race in the event’s 28-year history but the schools races produced more than their share of excitement with some of the fastest times ever seen on the streets of Chichester city centre.

The top three Year 6 boys from the final race night / Picture by Derek Martin

With a total of more than 2,500 finishers over the three evenings, organisers Chichester Runners & AC pronounced the 2019 series as one of the best ever. A total of 80 teams scored in the senior race with a similar number of schools teams in action making the 160 plus team total as the highest ever.

