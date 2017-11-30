Royal visit: Young performers 'did Chichester proud'

Chichester Festival Youth Theatre performers who put on a special show for The Queen 'did themselves and the city proud', delighted theatre bosses said.

The Queen watched a stunning performance by 70 members of the youth theatre as part of her visit.

Performing a Changing of the Guard march and dance

Speaking after Her Majesty's visit today, Daniel Evans, artistic director at the CFT, said: "It was a bit overwhelming to be honest. She was just delightful.

"She showed a real interest in our youth theatre, she asked lots of questions and spoke to the young performers which was lovely.

"She said afterwards how much she enjoyed the performance.

"We talked about all sorts of things, we showed her our archive of pictures from her last visit to the theatre in 1962 with the Duke of Edinburgh when she watched Lawrence Olivier perform here.

Evie Carter, 15, narrating

"The conversation was very relaxed, she was very chatty and was very good at putting everyone instantly at ease. She was utterly charming.

He added: "It's great for the city and great for the whole county.

"It was great that so many people turned out in the cold to see here, people were here before our staff arrived at 6.30am."

Rachel Tackley, executive director, said: "It was extraordinary and great fun, everyone involved seemed to have a really great time.

Omid Djalili singing If I Were A Rich Man from Fiddler on the Roof

"What's lovely is when you plan everything meticulously and it goes to plan, it was hugely rewarding and a huge relief.

"She was glorious company and she said how much she really enjoyed the show.

"Daniel and I have seen lots of rehearsals and every time I cried because it was so moving at the end.

"Dale Rooks, who directs our youth theatre, did a brilliant job and the performers were incredible, they did themselves and the city proud.

Her Majesty unveiling the plaque commemorating her visit to the CFT

"It was great how excited every one of them was to perform for her."