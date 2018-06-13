Selsey golf veterans are finding Neno in fine form

The veterans’ section at Selsey held their captain’s day – and what a glorious day it was.

A shotgun start saw 39 members tee off for 18 holes on a very good course with the greens looking and running so much better after the careful ministrations of the greenskeepers.

There was sunshine all the way and a light breeze to keep the heat at a comfortable level. Halfway around the course the captain supplied drinks and sausage rolls.

On completion of the 18 holes the members retired to the clubhouse for a buffet and drinks and the presentations and raffle.

The proceeds of the day will be donated to the captain’s charity.

The top three players were separated by one point but the overall winner on countback was Alan Neno with 37 points. Second was Peter Hartard, also with 37, and third was Bobby Moore with 36.

Veterans’ captain Gerry Hollands presented Alan Neno with the Dennis Sanderson Putter, a new golf bag, tankard and a bottle of spirits.

Graham Watson was presented with his belated trophy as the winner of the winter singles knockout, also presented by the veterans’ captain.

GOODWOOD

Peter Griffin has seen the added benefits of introducing his partner Lattana Hextall to golf after the pair teamed up to win a five-star holiday to Gloria in Turkey.

The Chichester-based pair shot a winning total of 46 Stableford points in the recent Golf At Goodwood event, which has earned them a four-night luxury golf holiday to the lavish Mediterranean all-inclusive, five-star resort in Belek on the Turkish Riviera.

Long-time golfer Griffin, who owns software companies and plays off a 13 handicap, introduced his partner to the sport in 2016.

Griffin has encouraged his partner’s skills to develop, which has seen her handicap plummet to 30 inside just two years.

Griffin said: “She is a very good student – in fact, I could probably do with her coaching me how to play the game sometimes.

“She hits the ball well, is usually pretty straight and if she works on her putting, she will be a very good golfer. In fact, there’s every chance she will be better than me. My handicap seems to be going up, while hers is coming down all the time.”

The betterball format saw the duo count the best score from each hole, with Lattana coming up with some crucial contributions to record their eight-under-par winning total.

The pair, who play five times a week at Goodwood, can now look forward to their holiday at a resort which boasts two Championship golf courses, a nine-hole course and outstanding practice facilities.

Gloria Golf Club’s director of golf David Clare, said: “Congratulations to Peter and Lattana on their victory at Golf At Goodwood. We look forward to welcoming our champions to Gloria.”

COWDRAY PARK

The June monthly medal was won by Brian Dormer.

Scores: 1 Brian Dormer, nett 67, 2 Lawrence Hyde 68, 3 Andrew Morgan 69. Div 1 results – 1 Andy Salmon 69, 2 Seamus Meyer 69, 3 Matt Harrison 70. Div 2 – 1 Brian Dormer 67, 2 Lawrence Hyde, 3 Andrew Morgan 69. Div 3 – 1 Paul Russell 69, 2 Roger Powell 70, 3 Paul Silver 71.

May Stableford – 1 Andrew Rowland 44pts, 2 Christopher Renninson 41, 3 Andrew Pay 40. Seniors’ captains prize R2 – 1 Phillip Singer 43pts, 2 David Heard 42, 3 David Fowler 39. Stent and Edwards – two rounds Stableford – 1 Chris Jenkins 79pts, 2 Matt Wyer 72, 3 Andy Salmon 71.

* In the Oliver Trophy, the Cowdray scratch team were victorious against a strong Lewes GC side winning on home soil 7½4½. They progress to the quarter-finals.

Also in the Birchwood Motor Group Trophy, the Cowdray team won away to Sweetwoods GC 3-2 to progress to the quarter-finals.