Selsey golfers are just pleased to play

The weather has made golf very difficult at Selsey Golf Club these past two months and despite the tireless efforts by the groundstaff, there have been times when the course has had to be closed or has been playable only with temporary greens and tees in place.

The men’s section managed to play some competitions, all Stablefords. The scoring was remarkably good considering the weather conditions.

Chris Lyons and Dan Fern came first with a combined score of 45 points and Terry Stevens and Matt Campbell second on countback with the same score in one competition.

Club captain Andrew Terry held the captain’s cheese and wine evening, which was a great success. The event was extremely well attended and the clubhouse was packed with members and their families.

In March the men’s section managed to play two Sunday competitions.

On a very cold morning the Terry Parker Trophy was played and the winners were Jeff Wootton and Malcolm Cawte with 41 points and second were Ash Houghton and Dan Russell with 40.

Three weeks later the Pro Putter was played. Peter Grindley, who retired last year after serving Selsey GC for 35 years as club professional, had donated the putter many years ago and the trophy has been played ever since.

This year the competition was renamed the Peter Grindley Pro Putter Trophy in honour of his service. The Captain’s Presentation followed the competition and Peter presented his trophy to this year’s winner, James Belcher, who scored 40 points.

The runner-up was and Andy Terry (this year’s captain) with 39 points.

The winter knockout was won by Roger Cawte and Mick Liddell came second. Roger was presented with the Harding Prize at the presentation.

* The Selsey Lady Captain’s coffee morning was supported by 40 ladies and it raised a substantial sum for charity, which again this year is the Selsey First Responders.

First Responders reprsentatives Denis Collins and Liz Watson were invited. Denis gave a very interesting talk on what they were hoping to achieve in the coming year.

Bee Ewens, last year’s lady captain, presented them with a cheque for the money raised by the ladies’ section in 2017.

The ladies have managed to play four winter roll-up competitions since the beginning of the year. The overall winner was Barbara Winter, with Linda Cook runner-up. Prizes were awarded at the spring lunch in March.

The first competition of the season, a Stableford, was reduced to 14 holes. This was won by Trudy Hynes with 21 points and the runner-up was Rita Green with 20 points.

It seems to the ladies that the weather is at its worst on Mondays ... Selsey’s ladies’ day.

But they still have plenty going on – they turn up just in case and if they can’t play they get together for a coffee and a chat.

At the spring lunch, a delicious meal was enjoyed. It was organised by Eddie Williamson and Carol Wheeler.

A fortnight later the ladies played their spring give and take competition. This sees all ladies donate a prize and win a prize, followed by tea and cake.

As the competition had to be played on several temporary greens it was decided to play the competition just as a friendly

game.

An 18-hole Stableford was possible in late March, albeit as a non-qualifying competition because of the temporary greens and bunkers out of play. Sue Bywater won the competition and Eddie Williamson was runner-up.

CHICHESTER

With the weather continuing to wreak havoc, Chichester ladies opted for the clubhouse instead for the annual captain’s charity quiz.

It was a great afternoon with 30-plus ladies pitting their wits against each other. The result was a win for Dot’s Dollies and with the addition of a raffle, a total of £108 was raised for the Chichester Stroke Association

A few games were played by the ladies in March.

Results: Four Seasons Spring - 1 Lynn Plowman 25 (ocb); 2 Caroline Hawkes 25; 3 Val Edwards 24. Qualifying Stableford (Tower): 1 Jane Cawte 44; 2 Ros May-Hearn 36; 3 Viv May-Hearn 32. Comic Relief fun competition: 1 Kim Wells, Yvonne Dunckley, Jackie Heard, Fiona Walsh 227; 2 Hannah Stephens, Mary-Lou Litton, Bev Seymour plus secret partner 199; 3 Lynn Plowman, Helen Ball, Bev Seymour plus secret partner 186. Nearest the pin - 4th hole, Yvonne Dunckley; 13th, Helen Ball; 15th, Caroline Hawkes.

COWDRAY PARK

The April monthly medal meeting took place and 62 players braved the rainy conditions.

Richard Smith, playing off 11, was triumphant with a winning score of nett 67, on countback.

Second was Jonathan McFarlane, also on 67 and on countback, and third was James Merriot with the same score.

Ryde Pirates v Cowdray

Cowdray took a team of 16 to the Isle of Wight to take on the Ryde Pirates in the inaugural Captain’s Trophy match.

The format was 16-a-side, eight matches in a two-ball better format.

Team captains Ken Chapman (Cowdray) and Stuart Ellsburg (Ryde) picked the teams in a close encounter.

The weather was fair and all games were close as Ryde won 5½-2½.

GOODWOOD

Prodigious talent Georgia Hall is joining Golf at Goodwood as club ambassador.

Recently voted England’s most welcoming club, Goodwood has always been keen to nurture and encourage talent in the game and will provide a UK base from which Hall will compete in the LPGA Tour in 2018.

Her rise to the highest level of the women’s game has been exceptional and her performance in the 2017 Solheim Cup really made the golfing world stand up and take notice.

Hall has quickly embraced the ethos of Goodwood and club bosses are thrilled she has taken on the ambassador role.

She said: “I have been made to feel so welcome at Goodwood since moving into the area. I can see why the club was voted most welcoming at the recent England Golf awards.

“It will be the perfect base for me when I’m home. The Downs course is a great challenge, the academy provides great practice facilities and the Health Club has a perfect gym for me to make sure I can work on all the facets of my game when I’m not on tour.

“It’s great to see first-hand all the work going on in terms of growing the game with both the juniors and women’s Get Into Golf programmes. I look forward to helping the team with this vision.”

Stuart Gillett, general manager for golf and leisure at Goodwood, said; “Georgia has always had an association with the south coast and with her move further east we are delighted she has chosen Golf At Goodwood to be her home club.

“We are thrilled she has felt at home so quickly at Goodwood. The challenge of the Downs course and our other facilities will provide her with a suitable training ground where she can hone her skills and continue her rise to the top of the women’s game.

“She has become a global player and I am sure she will be challenging for major honours this year.”

Golf At Goodwood has seen a huge rise in player participation over the past few years and the Women’s Get Into Golf programmes have proven extremely popular.

Goodwood hope having Hall as an ambassador will inspire more ladies of all ages to take up the game. In addition, having her around the club will encourage Goodwood’s hugely-successful junior players, giving them the chance to interact with and learn from someone who shares their passion and enthusiasm.