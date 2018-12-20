Selsey veterans are celebrating... Frosty start for Cowdray golfers

Selsey Golf Club veterans held their annual meeting and presentations.

The day started with nine holes of the course with a shotgun start. The course was a bit wet and sticky in places but well playable judging by the scores that came in.

The weather was overcast though the sun tried to show its face. Afterwards members retired to the clubhouse for coffee or something stronger.

The captain, Gerry Hollands, presented the winner of the summer knockout competition, Richard Jarvis, with his trophy, a bottle of spirit and engraved glass.

At the annual meeting the captain handed over the reins to Brian Rainer. During his year Gerry raised £939.29 for his chosen charity, Selsey Carers’ Support.

Thanks went to all those who have supported the veterans and to the veterans for supporting local charities.

COWDRAY PARK

The Cowdray seniors’ Triple 6 is a pairs competition with six holes played as foursomes, six as greensomes and six as better-ball. The pairs are drawn.

It was played on the day of the first really hard frost of winter so early starters had to contend with frosty greens which made putting even more of a challenge, but later the sun melted it away, giving later starters a slight advantage.

There were some very successful pairings recording some very good scores. Winners were John Smith and Chris Hutchins with 41 points. Second were Mick Folkes and Dave Lucking with 40 and third were Steve Lucking and Dave Hirons with 38.

Cowdray’s December Stableford was the last under outgoing captain Alistair Proctor’s successful term of office.

There were 79 players competing, and with no rain, just a light wind and the course in such good condition, some very good scores were achieved, especially among the first-division golfers.

Winner in the first division was Peter Laws, with Alan Sibley second, both with 40 points. Top in the second division was Bill Brownlee, with Justin Chuter second, both with 36.