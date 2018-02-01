Squash: Buoyant Bognor make Middleton pay

Bognor’s squash second team ended their run of home matches with a decisive win, their third in succession, when Middleton III visited.

Ever-improving junior George Porter had another impressive win, this time a straight-games victory over Charlie Maginnis, the score 15-7, 15-9, 15-8.

There is another league match at the Hawthorn Road club tomorrow (Friday Feb 2) at 7pm when the first team host West Worthing.

He was followed by Luke Allen at No 4 who also won in three against Ryan Walkley 15-4,15-8,15-7 to give the home team a two-love lead. Middleton’s 3rd string Ben Morris pulled one back when he dominated his match with Zoe Shardlow winning 15-8,15-7,15-11 but home No 2 Jon Corke restored Bognor’s lead and ensured bonus points with a good victory over Rob Bond. At two games down, the visiting player pushed Corke hard in the third but could not break through, Corke winning in three 15-5,15-10,15-13. This left the top string match which proved the longest and closest of the evening when Bognor’s Glen Peskett took on Amy Jones. Jones was quickly into her stride going two games up before Peskett just edged the close third and then took two further hard-fought games for a 3-2 win, 8-15, 5-15, 15-13,15-9,15-11.

A second 4-1 margin of 2018 gave Bognor 17 points to Middleton’s 7 leaving the home team still bottom of Sussex Division Two West but significantly closer to the teams above.

Visitors are welcomed - details from 865462 or website bognorsquash.co.uk.