Sunday Times award is great for Georgia - and Goodwood

Golf At Goodwood ambassador Georgia Hall has added another trophy to her burgeoning collection after winning the 2018 Sunday Times Young Sportswoman of the Year Award.

Hall has had an incredible year, finishing top of the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit, and is currently ranked 6th in the world. But her biggest success was winning the Women’s British Open in August, a victory which launched the 22-year-old from Bournemouth into the wider public conscious.

In the Young Sportswoman of the Year category, Hall was up against slopestyle skier Izzy Atkin, sports shooter Seonaid McIntosh and diver Grace Reid.

Following the announcement, she Tweeted; “So proud to win the Sunday Times Young Sportswoman of the Year Award! But more importantly, the recognition it will give women’s golf.”

In an interview with Sky Sports at the event in London, Hall said; “It means so much, I was very nervous when the category was announced, but it’s really nice for people to recognise my achievements this year, all the nominees had a fantastic year. It’s so special being in that room full of so many great athletes and I’m really happy to be amongst them. I think women’s sport is in such a great place at the moment, so I’m very happy.”

Golf At Goodwood General Manager Stuart Gillett expressed his pride, saying; “Georgia is extremely deserving of this award, having worked incredibly hard throughout her career and having had such a remarkable year of competition. It is always a pleasure when she comes down to play here and you can feel a real buzz among our members any time she is around. All of us here at Golf At Goodwood wish to congratulate her on this latest success.”

Autumn arrives for golfers - so do prizes

It's tough on the road