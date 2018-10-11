Tennis: Johanna Konta splits with coach Michael Joyce

Sussex’s Johanna Konta has split with coach Michael Joyce after less than a year together.

The British No 1 will begin a search for a new coach - her fourth in three years. In 2016 Konta split with Esteban Carril and at the end of last season her association with Wim Fissette also came to an end. Konta’s ranking has slipped - down to 45, having been as high as four in the world following her run to the semi-finals of Wimbledon last year.

It has been a tough season, in the grand slam events, with first-round losses at the US and French Opens and second-round exits at Wimbledon and the Australian Open. The 27-year-old did, however, hand Serena Williams the biggest defeat of her career, 6-1 6-0, at the Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose in August.

Joyce, 45, had previously been Maria Sharapova’s coach for seven years.