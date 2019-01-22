The future's orange for Lamb ... and the beers are on Cobras

The Bognor Tuesday Double In Double Out League divisional trebles knockouts – held at the Newtown Social Club – drew 23 teams, only two teams short of the record.

Division two drew 12 teams and in the first semi-final, Ashley Clements, Ian Dendy and Rob Tite (Bersted Royals) beat Andy Chant, Larry Chant & Stuart Gray (Lamb Orange).

The second semi had Mike Few, Dave Bourne and Lee Passey (Lamb Orange) defeat Alex Norgett, Lee Hellyer and Mick Isles (Legends ‘X’).

The final started with a 108 in-shot from Passey. Few hit 130, but Clements and Dendy each struck 140s to catch up. Few stepped up eight on the scoreboard and took the first leg with his last dart.

Leg two saw Clements hit a 140 and 97, leaving 52, but consistent scoring from Few, Bourne and Passey left Few with 40 which he found.

The third leg saw a ton from Few and a 140 from Clements. Eventually Bourne hit double top with his first dart, taking the third leg, the match and the division-two title.

In division one 11 teams took part. Ian Kewin, Ian Hackett & Dave Mitchell (Newtown Raiders) lost to Lee Franklin, Jack Danahar and Wayne Green (QE2 Cobras) in the first semi-final.

The second semi saw Graham Hollis, Roger Summers and Ian Bennison (Fisherman’s Joy) beating Gary English, Rob Palmer and Jack Frewen (Cabin).

You DO get anything for a pair in this game

In their final, the QE2 Cobras got the early lead as their opponents struggled, but tons from Summers and Bennison put them back into contention. Green hit single 16 and double top in two darts for the first leg.

The second leg was similar, with a ton from Hollis and 125 from Franklin, and this time Franklin hit the finishing double to take his team 2-0 up.

Trebles are tops at Bognor

Leg three saw the Fisherman’s Joy trio hit back but in the fourth leg, the closest, both teams almost went score for score.

Summers missed double 18 for the leg, giving Franklin another shot which he took, hitting 12, 20 and double 20, taking the match 3-1 and the division-one title for the QE2 Cobras.