Tone Zone athletes test themselves at Brighton, Wokingham and Winchester

Perfect running conditions meant Tone Zone Runners had plenty of members out at various races.

At the Brighton Half Marathon they had 18 runners. Danny Mahoney finished in 1hr 31min and was first home for the club. Duncan Stephenson-Gill and Jess Thomson finished in 1.32.54 and 1.33.03, making it another PB for Thomson, despite over-dressing for the warm day.

The club well represented at Brighton

Gary Pidgeon and Daryl Fairbrother finished in 1.36 while Gary Smith, Ian Bayley and Michael Manwill all finished within the 1.40-1.50 mark.

Karen Vilday was helped to a big personal best of 1:54 by head coach Keith Hardwell, and splitting the pair was Peter Ramsdale in 1:55 with Martin Playford crossing in 1.56.

Derek Natoli and Stuart Thomson both finished under 2.10, with Alison Stead under the 2.15 mark. Gareth Stemp finished in 2.22, while the duo of Lisa Jaycocks-Winslow and Leigh Paige finished together in 2.49.

At the Wokingham Half Marathon was Carolyn Stapley, beating another long-standing PB by finishing in 1.34.

At the Winchester 10k were six members from the club.

Lisa Broad was first to finish, setting another PB of 59.29. Julie Ede finished bang on the hour mark. Joanna Chapman finished in 1.07 with Tina Ede not far behind and gaining a PB time of 1.10. Nic Baglee and Catherine Hemsley finished together in 1.45.

At the Jersey Sparton West Park 5k, Tony Hancock ran a strong time of 22.05. Over at Bordon was Sarah Santer, running the extremely tough Brutal Bordon 10k, with a time of 1.37.