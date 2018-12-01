Tragic Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha to be remembered at Sussex polo club

Tragic Leicester City owner and polo fanatic Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha is to be remembered in a new competition at Cowdray Park Polo Club.

The King Power chairman was one of five people who died when his helicopter crashed shortly after take-off following a Leicester match at the King Power Stadium in October.

Cowdray Park Polo Club officials were among the first to pay tribute after his death was announced and now have launched the Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Memorial Cup, which will be played for the first time in 2019.

The new trophy will be presented to the winning team of the quarter-final match in the King Power Gold Cup for the British Open Polo Championship which takes place at 3pm on Sunday, July 14. It will then be played for in the same game annually.

Vichai's death stuns Sussex sporting community

King Power Foxes retain Gold Cup

Vichai's King Power Foxes polo team won the Gold Cup for the British Open Polo Championship in 2015, 2016 and 2017, having first entered the Gold Cup in 2014.

In 2018 Cowdray Park Polo Club was delighted to see King Power take over sponsorship of the prestigious 22 goal British Open in a three year contract.

Cowdray Park club chairman Roderick Vere Nicoll said: “We know that Vichai Srivaddhahaprabha loved being at Cowdray Park with his King Power team that included his sons ‘Top’ and ‘Tal’ in alternate years.

"We are honoured to be marking his polo legacy by playing for his trophy during the Gold Cup for the British Open Polo Championship.”