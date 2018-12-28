Trebles are tops! Bognor darts aces find success comes in threes

The Bognor Friday Night Benevolent League divisional trebles knockouts took place at the Newtown Social Club.

A record 35 teams took part, 11 more than last year, and three more than the previous record.

Division three saw 12 teams take part. The first semi-final saw Les Mullinder, Gary Harwood and Len Dixey (Royal Oak) lose 2-1 to Des Ling, Debbie Ling and Glo Greene (Railway Sleepers).

The second semi saw Keith Robinson, Mazz Tupper and Daniel Robinson (Chi Snooker Club) lose 2-0 to Ashley Clements, Dave Coupland and Ian Dendy (Royal Oak).

The final featured tons from all three members of the Royal Oak team. Debbie Ling managed to hit the double to take leg two, but the other two legs were taken by Clements, Coupland and Dendy, giving them the division-three title.

Division two also saw 12 teams take part. The only 180 of the night came from Larry Chant (Aldwick Legion), but it didn’t help him and his team-mates, Simon McDougall and Lee Passey, get through their first match against Andy Cooper, Fred Hoare and Gary Gardiner (Claremont).

Cooper, Hoare and Gardiner came up against their team-mates of Buster Barton, Derrick Longhurst and Mike Davis in the first semi-final, but it wasn’t to be for Barton, Longhurst and Davis, who got just one leg.

The second semi-final saw Adam Hall, Ben Lubbe and Alex Richardson (Aldingbourne Mavericks) take on Justin Scott, Jack Stannard and Nick Tabberer (Pagham Cricket Club B). It went to all three legs, but it would be the Mavericks that would make it through to the final.

The final saw a tough match, but the Claremont Trio won the match 2-0 giving Cooper, Hoare and Gardiner the div two crown.

In division there were 11 teams taking part, with two of last year’s champions going out in the first round.

The first semi-final saw Stuart Gray and Ian Kewin (Lamb Flamingo’s) join Mark R Todd (BRSA Ravens) to beat Tony Phillips, Rick Cousins and Mark Sheppard (Hunston Hares).

The second semi saw Dave Owens, Lee Franklin and Richard Ragless (Friary ‘Z’) take on Mark H Todd, Mary-Jane Todd and Ben Todd (BRSA Ravens), but the Todd siblings couldn’t take the spot in the final and the Friary trio won.

The final saw Gray, Kewin and Todd try hard but the might of the top team of the league saw the Friary ‘Z’ trio take the match 2-0, giving Owens, Franklin and Ragless the division-one Trebles champions.