VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS: Relive the Bognor Prom 10k action

More than 1,700 runners completed Sunday's Bognor Prom 10k, a record for the event.

The race is becoming more popular than ever and many who took part this year praised the organisers, Tone Zone Runners, for putting on an excellent contest.

A Tone Zone runner spots a familiar face in the crowd / Picture by Derek Martin

As reported, the men's title winner was Bernie Spannagl from Kirdford, while Chichester's Lucy Thraves was the first woman over the line.

