West Sussex bowlers rediscover the great outdoors

The outdoor bowlers are getting into the swing of a new season, with a number of local clubs holding their opening days of action.

Here are the highlights - get involved in the coverage by sending your reports and pictures to steve.bone@chiobserver.co.uk

CHICHESTER

Chichester Bowling Club’s season finally got under way – a week late after bad weather in April meant the green was too wet to start on time.

Deputy mayor Martyn Bell, who will take over as Mayor of Chichester in May, as the patron of the club bowled the first bowl of the season.

A total of 61 members of the club took part in the annual president-v-captain match. With so many members down to play, several dropped out after ten ends to make way for others to play in the second half and a fun afternoon was had by all.

PAGHAM

Pagham’s opening afternoon of bowls saw local MP Nick Gibb visit to deliver the first wood of the season.

Recent weather conditions have not been kind to the green and his effort did not land on the jack.

Members said they appreciated Mr Gibb’s loyalty to the club and the help he had given in the past. He always finds time to chat to members.

Meanwhile, new bowlers are invited to Pagham BC on Saturday morning to give the sport a try. Their HQ at Swansea Gardens, off Victoria Drive, will stage a morning of bowls for beginners and those who have played before. It runs from 10am to midday.

The friendly club would love to see a good turnout to enjoy some bowls and a complimentary tea or coffee and biscuits.

BOGNOR

Bognor club president Beryl Charlesworth, opened the 2018 season by bowling the first bowl. This was followed by a president-v-captain’s game in which 36 members took part. The president’s team won by 14 shots.

Bognor have a very full fixture list this season and look forward to enjoying another successful season.

WITTERINGS

The 2018 season for Witterings & District Bowls Club began with the presentation of two oak seats donated by Churchill Retirement Living, who have recently built Tamarisk Lodge retirement apartments in East Wittering.

After the presentation, their company sales director Sam Burley bowled the first wood of the season before club members enjoyed their first roll-up of the season.

CRABLANDS

Crablands had a trial for a 4-3-2-1 competition and managed 12 ends on a cold and windy day. Winners were Jackie Rawlins, Jo Green, Peter Blackman and Tony Dade.

INDOOR SCENE

ARUN

Arun ladies won the league for the third consecutive year by beating Wealden in a game played at Horsham. Everyone at the Arun club has congratulated them.

The ladies also won the Osborne Trophy, beating the club’s men.

Arun ladies lost in all the disciplines at the county finals day at Grattons Bowls Club, but it was a brilliant achievement getting to the finals.

As reported, a number of ladies had considerable success in the recent nationals.

Members of Donnington Short Mat Bowls Club and friends from Crablands SMBC spent a few days in Devon at The Manor House Hotel.

Some of the bowlers played long-mat against a visiting bowling team and won on one mat but not overall. The rest of their time was spent trying archery, shooting, short tennis, swimming and other pursuits.

Teams of three entered the target bowls competition, a cross between long-mat and an obstacle course and Donnington players came first and second. Winners Ann Hulbert, Colin Dean and Steph Baverstock were presented with T-shirts.