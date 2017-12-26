West Sussex bowlers share spoils with Surrey... festive fun at Arun

West Sussex B hosted Surrey in a friendly but had to settle for a draw.

They made a good start, winning two and drawing one game in the first session, then winning three games in the second session to lead 11-5 at lunch.

Points were shared in the third session and with West Sussex taking the bonus points in the singles and Surrey the bonus points in the pairs they went into the final session needing four points out of the 12 available to win the match.

But they could manage only one win and were one shot short of taking the bonus points in the triples so ended up with a draw 20-20.

In the singles Crablands’ Dennis Caiger won 17-10 and 16-15. In the pairs Bognor’s Peta and Peter Watters lost 16-11 and 14-11.

In the triples Crablands’ Marion Hatch won 15-8 and lost 13-7. In the fours Crablands Denise Merritt and Bill Merritt won 7-4 and 16-2 while clubmate Reg Hatch with Fittleworth’s Jane Adsett lost 21-4 and 24-3.

ARUN

The Osborne Trophy is under way as Arun’s ladies take on the men in a series of matches. The ladies had a convincing win by 149-101 in the first leg.

Arun ladies played in the Masons A Trophy against Grattons, coming out on top 39-33.

Scores: I Brooker, P Terry, M Phillips, A Janman won 24-17; V Greenaway, B Collins, W Adams, D Latter lost 16-15.

The ladies played another round of the Yetton Trophy against Adur and won 80-62.

Scores: D Mitchell, S Stocker, B Spicer won 22-14; V Greenaway, M Bacon, G Conley, W Adams won 20-15; C Hobbs, C Horsley, S Miles,

D Latter won 22-14; I Brooker, J Taffurelli, B Collins, A Janman lost 19-16.

Arun ladies visited Worthing in the league, winning on three rinks and drawing on two. Arun won 86-78.

Scores: I Brooker, J Taffurelli, S Miles, D Latter won 19-16; D Mitchell, L Hathaway, G Conley, B Spicer won 20-17; P Corkett, M Potter, M Phillips, A Janman won 17-15; J Boucher, J Whitfield, S Stocker, M Richards drew 16-16; C Hobbs, B Arnell, B Collins, W Adams drew 14-14.

CRABLANDS

Crablands Avocets remain top of their division after taking all six points in their home match against Norfolk.

Losing the first two ends, Avocets’ Peter Latchford, Terry Axworthy, Denis Caiger and Bill Merritt took the next five to lead 11-2 and never looked back, eventually winning 23-10.

Despite losing five shots on the second end, the other league mat were equally dominant. Joan Taylor, Elaine Sadler, Archie Colletta & Alan Foot regained their five shots on end six and took 14 of the 21 ends to win 33-13.

Don Jonas, Celia Foot, Marion Hatch and Reg Hatch on the friendly mat had a much closer tussle but held their own, taking the game 20-12.

DONNINGTON

Donnington had their eagerly-anticipated trip to face Fittleworth.

On mat one, Ann Hulbert, Maggie Maggs, David Turner and skip Allan Banham drew 19-19 with Fittleworth’s Simon Herbert, Lorraine Berry, Paulin Gilpin and Alvar Etherington.

Mat two saw Donnington’s Doug Seely, Mike Beal and lose 21-9 to Brian Taylor played Alex Herbert, Arthur Elcome, Sonia Burden and Bernard Adsett.

On mat three, Donnington’s Steph Baverstock, Janine Banham, Colin Dean and skip Colin Hulbert lost 25-8 to Colin Long, Carol Herbert, Richard Burden and skip David Herbert.

Although Donnington lost they said it was always a pleasure to play at Fittleworth. Tea was provided by Sonia Burden.

SOUTHBOURNE

Southbourne Rovers 23 Nyetimber Lions 43

Southbourne Rovers couldn’t maintain their recent home form and despite a late fightback on the mat skipped by Malcolm Keane they eventually lost on both mats with Nyetimber taking all six points.

Scores: Joan Frost, John Staker, Colin Bulbeck, Alan Williams (s) lost 23-10; Mary Thornton, John Spivey, Richard Denman, Malcolm Keane (s) lost 20-13.

INFINITY

In their second round match of the County Knockout Cup, Infinity hosted Lavant A and won 42-14.

On mat one, Chris Jeffery, Denise Kirby, Chris Page and Richard Jeffery won 25-4 and on mat two, John Simms, Steve Jeffery, Charlotte Rollings and Jack Rollings won 17-10.

It was a good contest on both mats.