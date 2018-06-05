You can’t keep Sofija away from national stage

Sofija Kalnicenko went to the Telford international centre for the second time in a fortnight for the final English qualifier event.

Having taken an incredible silver medal with her three phenomenal routines at the spring series performance pathway on her last visit, she was excited but nervous as she jumped two routines in the top category against England’s best, hoping to improve her English ranking from ninth in the 13/14 years female event.

She has proved herself this season against competitors from every top club across the UK.

Kalnicenko performed both routines with awesome height and form gaining overall fifth position. She later jumped a voluntary routine of an 8.2 tariff in the final,narrowly missing out on a medal in fifth.

Izzy Hauxwell followed up her medal at the first qualifiers in Gillingham with another sensational performance, once again taking bronze in the 15-16 years silver.

Hauxwell and Kalnicenko are each ranked fifth in England in their categories. Both girls should qualify for English championships later this year, when the top 16 in England per event jump off for medals and the honour of being English champion.

The final Dragonflyers trampolinist making English qualifiers was Libby Morton, an amazing achievement amid the health battles she faces each day. Morton executed her routines superbly against around 75 competitors, finishing in the top half.

Dragonflyers are hoping to offer more Monday and Wednesday recreational spaces after the May half-term to anyone aged seven to 12 who is interested.