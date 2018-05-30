You’ve heard of a five-course meal.. what about a five-course golf walk?

The weather did not deter Bognor ladies as they stepped out on a 21-mile, circular route visiting five golf courses.

The walk, in aid of Breast Cancer Now, was a tremendous success with more than £2,500 donated so far. They were met at Avisford Park, Ham Manor, Rustington and Littlehampton by the lady captains.

Jane Russell, Bognor’s lady captain, said creating the walk had been great fun and created a bond between the local clubs – and proved it was not just about the golf.

Bognor captain Rob Holland threw out the challenge to find four-person teams to compete against his team, which included club professional Matt Kirby, club vice-captain Sean Maginnis and Andrew Field.

Twenty teams took up the challenge in which two scores from the four players counted per hole, with prizes also awarded to the three highest-scoring teams. With a super score of 89 points the captain’s team were not beaten by anyone.

In the separate competition the ladies’ team of Suzanne Taylor, Bridget Samuels, Teresa Byrne and Nicola Holton won with 88 points.

Second were Willie Dunn, Roland Heath, Richard Juniper and Pete Lea and third were Phil Hawkes, Matt Nelmes, John Cable and Rob Forshaw.

Bognor seniors made the trip to Petersfield for the first leg of The PeteBog Shield which started in 2017 celebrating both clubs’ 125th anniversaries.

Bognor won the inaugural competition last year. This year Petersfield started really well with a 4½-1½ win. The return is at Bognor in early June.

Results: Mike Oates & Hugh Diaper lost 5&4, Trevor Till & Richard Beresford lost 3&2, Ian Paine & Roger Selway lost 5&4, Ian Bright & Barry Ingate won 3&2, John Woodhead & Clive Millett halved, Alan Fitzgerald & Mick Matthews lost 4&2.

Bognor seniors made the long trip to West Hove, a new fixture this year. On a glorious day the match was just edged by West Hove 4½-3½.

It could have finished all square except for an tremendous fightback by West Hove’s captain and partner to halve the match with Bognor seniors captain Mike Oates and vice-captain Terry Kuhler.

All agreed the fixture was a tremendous success and the return is at Bognor at the end of September.

Results: Mike Oates & Terry Kuhler halved, Jim Stephenson & David Turner won 3&2, Richard Kaemena & Brian Wolstencroft won 4&2, Ian Paine & Chris Hickling lost 3&2, Trevor Till & Richard Hedge lost 2 down, Sean Francis & Andy Isitt won 7&6, Roger Selway & Mick Matthews lost 4&2, Gee Fenwick & Barry Ingate lost 2&1.

CHICHESTER

A good turnout of 55 Chi veterans took part in the Founders Day Trophy.

Bill Penn has been a Chichester vet since 1997, so he very nearly qualifies as a founder member as the vets were started in 1995.

He played a great round to score 40 points, beating Chris Penny by one point. This was the second trophy competition in three weeks in which Penny has come a close second.

The course was in great condition thanks to the warm weather, and the high scores reflected this with the first five places all within three points.

Bryan Morgan was third with 38 points on countback. Robert Stainsby was fourth on 38 and Dieter Matthey fifth on 37.

Kathy Donohoe and Sang Porter have been representing Chichester ladies in competitions.

They played at Berkshire in the London foursomes and beat the Chart Hills pairing (playing off one) on the 18th. They lost in the second round to Bedfordshire.

In the Sussex scratch foursomes at East Sussex National GC they played Royal Ashdown in round one and won 2&1. The second round, against the hosts, brought another victory for the Chichester pair, again on the 17th. In the afternoon they were drawn against Crowborough but lost on the 17th.

They are also representing the club in the Daily Mail Foursomes and have so far beaten Selsey, Goodwood and Portsmouth. They wait to hear who they will meet in the fourth round.

In round two of the Annodata competition, Chichester beat Goodwood 4½-½ with a team of Kathy Donohoe, Sang Porter, Lisa Mitchelmore, Caroline Hawkes and Jennifer Sherwood

Chichester are playing in the Morrice Foursomes, a Sussex team event. In the first round they won 2-1 at Rustington with a team of Kathy Donohoe and Sang Porter, Jennifer Sherwood and Bev Seymour and Helen Ball and Lisa Mitchelmore. They will now play Willingdon at home.

The friendly season started with a home match against Selsey on a lovely sunny day with the course in excellent condition. Chichester won 4-0 thanks to the efforts of Sue Bond, Val Swain, Sue Ward, Barbara Hastewell, Tricia Robertson, Linda Wood, Angela Perkins and Mo Davison.

The mixed Vets and ladies played Cams Hall and won 6-0.

Chichester ladies’ division-two team drew at home to Worthing. The team comprised Maria Conner, Lisa Jackson, Bev Seymour, Lynn Plowman, Heddie Straw, Jo Talbot and Rachel Hutchinson.

Other results: Medal 1 Bev Seymour 80; 2 Jane Buckley 84; 3 Caroline Hawkes 86. Stableford - 1 Heddie Straw 31, 2 Jo Talbot 30, 3 Jeannie Blackman 28. Qualifying Stableford - 1 Sang Porter 34; 2 Lisa Mitchelmore 31; 3 Angela Perkins 26. Brent Lodge Trophy - 1 Kim Wells 39; 2 Bev Seymour 38; 3 Jane Cawte 37. Qualifying Stableford - 1 Lisa Mitchelmore 37; 2 Mary-Lou Litton 34; 3 Linda Eaton 31. wwwdot Q Stableford - 1Viv May Hearn 41; 2 Kim Wells 36; 3 Rachel Hutchinson 35. Q Stableford (Tower) - 1 Jane Cawte 37; 2 Treyn Haynes 36; 3 Jeannie blackman 30. wwwdot combined - 1 Kim Wells 66; 2 Bev Seymour 61; 3 Angela Perkins 58.