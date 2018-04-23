Youngsters enjoy their hockey travels

Chichester Hockey Club’s under-eights enjoyed their visit to a junior festival at Havant.

They played Havant, Fareham, Gosport, City of Portsmouth & Haslemere and won six and drew one of their eight games.

For most this was their first festival and were very excited. They started quite nervously but as the morning progressed, their confidence grew.

They all got involved and enjoyed the morning.

