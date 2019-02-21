Nicholls' Ascot winning streak is a sight to behold

The jump racing season is back on track after the six-day break over the equine flu scare - and the Cheltenham Festival is just around the corner.
The latest stop on the road to Cheltenham was Ascot, where no fewer than nine races were staged last Saturday in the sport's bid to catch up with races lost to the flu ban.
Ascot's headline grabber was Paul Nicholls who saddled FIVE of the afternoon's winners - with Harry Cobden riding four of those to success, including the last three races of the afternoon. Bryony Frost also brought home a Nicholls victor, the biggest-priced of the day, 25/1 shot Brio Conti
