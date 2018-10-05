Oktoberfest is back at Fontwell - preview and tips

Fontwell Park stages its popular annual Oktoberfest today (Oct 5) and tomorrow.

The festival gives race-goers the chance to experience plenty of traditional German cuisine, music and world beers as well as all the action on the track.

The event is one of the most popular events in the Fontwell calendar and has more than £100,000 in total prize money over the two days.

Friday's action comprises six races, with the first off at 2.05pm, although gates open at midday.

Saturday's racing begins at 1.40pm and has seven contests, while live music from Chasing Mumford will add to the atmosphere.

Here are our tips for the two days of jumps action:

Friday - 205 Workbench, 240 The Mighty Don, 315 Twenty Twenty, 350 Sizing Tennessee, 425 Tempestatefloresco, 500 Mercers Court.

Saturday tips to follow.

