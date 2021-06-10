American raider and top-rated miler in line for Goodwood's big race

Frankie Dettori on Palace Pier - the top-rated miler in the world who is entered in the Qatar Sussex Stakes / Picture: Getty

The world’s highest-rated miler and a host of other top names are also in the frame for the £1m Qatar Sussex Stakes.

The race is the highlight of the Qatar Goodwood Festival and takes place this year on Wednesday, July 28.

USA-based Storm The Court, trained by Peter Eurton, is perhaps the entry that excites Goodwood bosses most.

It would be the first Sussex Stakes runner from the States – from where they have been trying to attract runners in recent years.

Storm The Court won 2019’s Breeders Cup Juvenile race.

Goodwood clerk of the course Ed Arkell said: “We’re thrilled and excited about Storm The Court coming over from America.

“Provided he stays sound, the plan is very much for him to come over and run. The owner is involved in a number of horses trained in the US and he’s considering bringing another two or three over for other races during festival week.”

One of the current favourites for the showpiece Sussex race is the top-rated miler in the world and highest-rated horse in Britain, Palace Pier, trained by John Gosden, who has an excellent record in Goodwood’s top contests.

The line-up of 48 contenders – which will be trimmed at two more cut-off stages before the big day – also includes multiple Group 1 race winners and victors from the English and French 2000 Guineas and English and Irish 1000 Guineas.

Other contenders include two previous winners of Goodwood’s Celebration Mile, plus last year’s Vintage Stakes winner.

Arkell said: “As always we’re very grateful for the support from Aidan O’Brien and the Coolmore/Ballydoyle team.

“In addition we’re pleased to see a number of other Irish and French trainers represented, such as Jim Bolger, Joseph O’Brien, Jessie Harrington, Michael Halford and Andre Fabre.” See the full entry list at chichester.co.uk/sport