Anticipation high as Goodwood welcomes members back to racecourse

Action at the 2019 May Festival - the last time it was held / Picture: Alan Crowhurst, Getty

Crowds of up to 4,000 are allowed at each of two days of the track’s May Festival on Friday and Saturday.

It comes just days after limited numbers were permitted back into sporting venues under the latest stage of the government’s easing of lockdown restrictions.

Goodwood racecourse director Jon Barnett said: “We expect about 70 per cent of our members to be here and that’s a terrific take-up. They’re keen to come back.

“We’re excited and thrilled to see spectators coming back for the first time since 2019. It will be different but we have worked hard to make it work and we hope members will have an enjoyable experience.”

The May Festival is traditionally a mini-Glorious, featuring some of the top horses, jockeys and trainers around.

It includes the Height of Fashion Stakes and Cocked Hat Stakes, seen as trials for the upcoming Oaks and Derby at Epsom.

The Height of Fashion contest is off at 2.15pm on Friday and had attracted 17 entries ahead of final declarations. The Cocked Hat Stakes follows at 3.25pm and had 12 contenders.

Two of Saturday’s seven races, including the feature Festival Stakes at 2.10pm, are live on ITV4.