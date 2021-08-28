Benbatl can make Goodwood's big Mile race a Celebration

Benbatl, ridden by Oisin Murphy, wins at Newmarket last year / Picture: Getty

The action gets under way at 1.15pm and culminates at 4.45pm. We have previewed the action with our race by race guide.

1.15pm Fillies’ Novice Stakes (6f)

Ye Gud Thing is respected having scored at Yarmouth earlier this term, but this demands more and Torvi looks well-placed to continue her upward progression. The two-year-old was a smart winner at Bath last time out, staying on strongly to score in convincing fashion. She has to defy a penalty in this event, but looks well placed to run well in this event.

Selection: Torvi

1.50pm G3 Prestige Stakes (7f)

A £60,000 prize fund for this contest which features a number of interesting two-year-olds. Hello You was sixth in the Lowther on her latest start and has to be respected along with Daneh who was third in a G3 event at Deauville on her latest run. Honey Sweet and debutant winner Mise En Scene are others to note. However, the vote goes to Value Theory. A good third in a G3 event at Newmarket last time out, she will have learnt plenty from that experience and gets the vote here.

Selection: Value Theory

2.25pm Handicap (7f)

The likes of Kimifive, Tintoretto and Oh This Is Us all boast course and distance winning form and are respected, along with Persuasion who was well-beaten at Royal Ascot last time out, but had previously impressed at Haydock. He is a player along with Escobar and Aratus. However, Dance Fever is progressing with every start and remains unexposed. He is capable of further improvement.

3.00pm G3 March Stakes (1m 6f)

Five runners go to post for this £100,000 event. Classic Lord is progressing with every start and stayed on strongly to score at Sandown last time out, whilst both Dancing King and Juan De Montalban are solid yardsticks. White Pepper is an interesting tunner from Ireland, but preference is for Nagano. He looked back to his best when staying on strongly to score in handicap company at Glorious Goodwood and he can progress again to win this event.

3.35pm G2 Celebration Mile (1m)

A brilliant renewal of the mile event. The highlight is Benbatl’s return to action after 337 days off the track. Saeed bin Suroor’s superstar is a multiple G1 winner, but has not been seen since finishing third at Newmarket in the Joel Stakes back in September, 2020. He does go well fresh and is therefore respected despite having to shoulder top-weight. Chindit has struggled in G1 events this term, but is respected along with course winners Perotto, Stormy Antarctic, Happy Power and 2019 Celebration Mile hero Duke Of Hazzard. Mutasaabeq could rate as Benbatl’s biggest danger given his upward progression, highlight by an easy win at Haydock last time out.

Selection: Benbatl

4.10pm Handicap (1m 1f)

Lawn Ranger stayed on well to score last time out and is respected along with Zulu Girl who chases a hat-trick. Sky Power has his first run for Ralph Beckett and is another to note, but General Lee shaped well when third at Windsor and is given the nod here.

Selection: General Lee

4.45pm Handicap (1m 6f)

Snowalot comes into this race in good form having won on his penultimate start, whilst course and distance winner Orin Swift is also respected. However, Gentleman At Arms impressed when scoring last time out and gets the vote in the finale.