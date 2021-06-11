Bognor's female athletes fly the flag - and cover the miles

Kari Mack and Anne Kari Enes at their ultra event

Emma Tidmarsh headed to Kempton Park for her first marathon. After months of training through the winter and rainy spring she ran a very well-paced and sensible race to finish in 4hr 52min.

Anne Kari-Enes and Kari Mack, two very close friends and running partners, took on the South Downs 100k Ultra Relay, starting in Arundel and ending in Eastbourne.

Mack started from Arundel at 5:20am and ran through Washington, past Steyning, up Devil’s Dyke before finishing just before Lewes to hand over to her teammate.

Emma Tidmarsh at Kempton

She covered 34.49 miles with 4,057ft elevation in 5hr 52 min on an incredibly warm morning.

Kari-Enes took on the baton from Housedean farm and ran to Eastbourne, passing Lewes and East Dean before joining the coast at Birling Gap and into Eastbourne for the finish line taking in 28.58 miles, 3,773ft elevation in five hours.

After a long day and an incredible run the ladies finished the 62 miles in an official time of 10.52.06.