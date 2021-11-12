Bognor's marathon men and women have recorded fantastic finishes

Some of Tone Zone's marathon runners

The 26-mile races in London, Berlin, Manchester, Brighton, Chester, Dorney Lake and Beachy Head have all been tackled by the blue and orange army.

One of the first autumn road marathons to return was the Brighton Marathon with seven Tone Zone members finishing, three of those running their first marathon.

Marzena Sowinska finished just under four hours in 3.58.04 on her debut marathon, despite cracking her ribs a few weeks before.

Paul Wells and Natalie Strudwick in Valencia

Natalie Tribe and Jo Offer were also running their first marathons, finishing in 4.17 and 4.23 respectively, with Daryl Fairbrother not too far behind in 4.31.

Debi Haddleton set a new PB of 5.41.48. Lucy Brand and Elle Matthews finished relatively close together in 5.22.48 and 5.31.45.

The first of the ‘Abbot World Major Marathon’ series to return was the Berlin Marathon.

Lee Boniface and Duncan Stephenson-Gill headed over to give it a good go.

Despite the searing heat in Germany both finished the marathon in a reasonable time, Lee in 3.41.19 with Duncan just behind in 4.00.11.

The first weekend in October saw the return of the London Marathon with 16 Tone Zone runners running arguably the best marathon in the world.

Chirsto Oosterhuizen was first to finish for the club, finishing in an outstanding time of 2.52.50 to claim a brand new PB. Kari Mack crossed the line in 3.27.26 just ahead of Juliet Stallard in 3.30.47 to grab a PB.

Danny Mahoney was eight minutes back in 3.38, closely followed by Anne Kari-Enes in 3.42.

A week after Berlin Duncan Stephenson-Gill hit London with a 3.52, well under his target and eight minutes quicker than his effort the previous week.

Jess Thomson finished in 4.05 just ahead of Natalie Tribe who shaved 10 minutes off her Brighton time to finish in 4.08.24 in only her second marathon.

Sean O’Donnell finished in 4.22 with Tony Holcombe next in 4.41. Gary Smith finished in 5.10 with Jackie Williamson and Karen Blackman finishing together in 5.17,

Donna Vincent finished her first marathon in a solid time of 5.19. Claire Baker and Paul Wells finished together in 5.54.

On the same day as London was the Chester Marathon. Jack Penfold was the only runner from the club to take part and finished in a PB time of 2.53.09.

At Dorney Lake was Byron Kearns, who had trained with Jack all summer, and he recorded a great time of 3.02.05 for a massive PB, over 10 minutes quicker than his target.

In Manchester Max Page was running his first race for the club, his first race ever and his first marathon distance.

Having only taken up running in 2019 Max ran an incredible time of 2.57.17.

Some tough club runners headed over to Beachy Head for the very hilly (and muddy this year) marathon.

Lisa Robinson, Debs Pacey and Jo Hall ran most of the course together, with Lisa and Debs finishing in 5.54 and Jo in 5.35. Just 10 minutes back was Bushka in 5.45 with Leigh Paige running another marathon this year in 6.27.

Catching some sun over in Valencia were Paul Wells and Natalie Strudwick, both running the half marathon.

The pair started together and both finished in reasonable times – 2.25 for Paul and 2.35 for Natalie.

Results: Brighton Marathon: Marzena Sowinska 3.58.04 first marathon; Natalie Tribe 4.17.38 first marathon; Jo Offer 4.23.34 first marathon; Daryl Fairbrother 4.31.08; Debi Haddleton 5.14.48 PB; Lucy Brand 5.22.48; Elle Matthews 5.31.45.

Berlin Marathon: Lee Boniface: 3.41.19; Duncan Stephenson Gill: 4.00.11.

London Marathon: Christo Oosterhuizen 2.52.50 PB; Kari Mack 3.27.26; Juliet Stallard 3.30.47 PB; Danny Mahoney 3.38.25; Anne Kari Enes 3.42.19; Duncan Stephenson-Gill 3.52.32; Jessica Thomson 4.05.33; Natalie Tribe 4.08.24 PB; Sean O’Donnell 4.22.44; Tony Holcombe 4.41.40; Gary Smith 5.10.27; Karen Blackman 5.17.00; Jackie Williamson 5.17.01; Donna Vincent 5.19.03 first marathon; Claire Baker 5.54.38; Paul Wells 5.54.38.

Chester Marathon: Jack Penfold 2.53.09 PB.

Dorney Lake Marathon: Byron Kearns 3.02.05 PB.

Manchester Marathon: Max Page 2.57.17 first marathon.

Beachy Head Marathon: Lisa Robinson 5.34.43; Debs Pacey 5.34.43; Jo Hall 5.35.54; Bushka Skladanek 5.45.48; Leigh Paige 6.27.56.