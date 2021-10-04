Chichester Half Marathon and 10 mile race - picture special

The iconic half marathon goes through the streets of the city onto a beautiful trail run which leads you to the very top of The Trundle and back down Centurion.

Around 500 runners took on the challenging 13-mile course, having missed out last year when the big race was called off because of Covid.

Photographer Derek Martin (Derek Martin Photography and Art) was there to catch the action.

Chichester half marathon and 10 mile race. Harry Hall and Weezzy Flippance.

Chichester half marathon and 10 mile race. Brother and sister Sean Duff and Carrie Duff.

Chichester half marathon and 10 mile race. Chichester Runners.

Chichester half marathon and 10 mile race. Warrell Harries left and Martin Tafft.